Ferguson Discloses Four Acquisitions

Plumbing and industrial supply giant Ferguson announced Tuesday that it acquired four companies during its recently completed fiscal quarter, including two distributors and two manufacturer’s reps.



The newly added distributors are Manufactured Duct & Supply Company, an HVAC distributor and duct board fabricator with four locations in metro Atlanta, and Water Resources Inc., the exclusive distributor of Neptune Technology Group’s water meters and other products in Chicagoland. Both deals were completed in late July.



In June, the company acquired HPS Specialties, which represents HVAC, plumbing and hydronic supplies in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, and Ritchie Environmental Solutions, which serves the water and wastewater treatment market in Virginia.



Terms of the deals were not disclosed.



Ferguson officials said that the company made nine total acquisitions in its latest fiscal year and about 50 in the past five years. The company is scheduled to announce its full-year results on Sept. 16.



“We invest in acquisitions with talented associates, unique product offerings, and established customer and manufacturer relationships that strengthen our ability to serve the water and air specialized professional,” Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy said in a statement. “Our acquisitions this fiscal year spanned across six customer groups, strategically supporting our balanced business mix, and the pipeline remains healthy as we move into the next fiscal year."