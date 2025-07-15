Brooks Safety Solutions Acquires North Carolina Distributor

Fire and safety products provider Brooks Safety Solutions announced Monday that it has acquired FireResQ, a North Carolina e-commerce distributor of fire hoses and related parts.



The company provides fire hose and cam lock products and accessories to both the firefighting and industrial markets across the U.S. BSS officials also said that FireResQ would bring a skilled, highly technical workforce and a “robust” private-label line.



FireResQ executives Barry McConaghey and Daniel Weber will remain in their senior leadership roles and become “significant” shareholders of BSS. Additional details, including financial terms, were not disclosed.



“The acquisition of FireResQ represents a major step forward for Brooks Safety Solutions,” BSS CEO Eric Smith said in a statement. “Their expertise in and focus on high-quality and mission-critical life safety products align perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, customer-focused fire and life safety solutions.”