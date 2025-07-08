Holston Gases Acquires Alabama Distributor

Tennessee industrial gas, welding supply and safety product distributor Holston Gases has acquired Alabama’s Advanced Welding Supply, company officials announced.



The purchase closed on June 30; its adds a ninth Holston location in Alabama and a 45th across its footprint, which also includes Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky and North and South Carolina.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“This is a perfect fit. Advanced Welding and the Myers family have an outstanding reputation in north central Alabama, and we look forward to partnering with them to enhance the offerings they can provide their customers,” Holston President Joe Baxter said in a statement posted by the Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative.



“We've known the Holston Gases folks for a long time, and we think a lot of them,” added Advanced Welding owner Tim Myers. “Our customers will really benefit from this combination."