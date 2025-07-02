Purvis Industries Acquires Nevada Distributor

Purvis Industries announced Tuesday that it has acquired Nevada power transmission product distributor Johnson Bearing & Supply.



Company officials said that Johnson provides a range of “hard-to-find” bearings and related components, including deep groove ball bearings, angular contact bearings, tapered roller bearings, miniature and stainless-steel bearings, spherical bearings, rod ends, bushings, v belts, shaft collars and o-rings.



Purvis executives added that its Sparks, Nevada, facility supports a nationwide customer base across the manufacturing, automotive, electric motor repair, medical, high-tech and hobbyist segments.



The deal would bolster Purvis’ portfolio across a broader customer base, as well, officials added — particularly in the western U.S.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



"We are excited to welcome the Johnson Bearing & Supply team to the Purvis family,” Purvis Executive Vice President and COO Jeremiah Johnson said in a statement. “Their expertise, dedication to customer service, and strong industry presence complement our values and strategic goals.”