Chart Industries Calls off Flowserve Merger, Will Be Acquired by Baker Hughes

The oilfield services giant plans to pay nearly $14 billion for the process equipment maker.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 30, 2025
Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, April 2024.
Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, April 2024.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Process equipment maker Chart Industries plans to terminate a merger agreement with Flowserve and will instead be acquired by oilfield services giant Baker Hughes, the companies announced Tuesday.

Under the proposed deal, Baker Hughes would acquire all outstanding Chart shares for $120 per share in cash, representing an overall value of $13.6 billion.

Baker Hughes officials said that Chart’s products are used in “every phase of the liquid gas supply chain,” from design and installation to monitoring and repair. The company said that the deal would advance its energy and industrial technology capabilities, as well as improve its revenue mix, provide “substantial” synergies, and expand its offerings in high-growth markets, such as data centers, space and “new energy.”

“We know Chart well, having worked alongside them on many critical energy infrastructure projects,” Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the announcement. “Their products and services are highly complementary to our offerings and strongly aligned with our intent to deliver distinctive and efficient end-to-end lifecycle solutions for our customers across their most critical applications.”

“The Baker Hughes team shares our engineering-focused culture and commitment to operational excellence,” added Chart President and CEO Jill Evanko. “Our complementary solutions fit seamlessly with Baker Hughes’ Industrial & Energy Technology segment, and together we can help our customers solve the most critical energy access and sustainability needs.”

The boards of each company unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to close by the middle of next year, subject to clearance by antitrust regulators and the approval of Chart shareholders.

Flowserve, in a separate statement, said that its board elected not to submit a revised merger offer after learning of the Baker Hughes bid. The company will receive a termination payment of $266 million.

“The decision not to pursue a revised offer for Chart demonstrates our commitment to financial discipline, as well as our confidence in the growth prospects of our standalone business,” said Flowserve President and CEO Scott Rowe.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
July 24, 2025
I Stock 625963094
National Safety Apparel Acquires Bashlin Industries
July 23, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 58 Gx Tj Ua8v
Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Distributors
July 22, 2025
I Stock 2213909177
Sidney Lee Welding Supply Acquires Florida Companies
July 22, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 625963094
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires Bashlin Industries
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 58 Gx Tj Ua8v
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Distributors
I Stock 2213909177
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sidney Lee Welding Supply Acquires Florida Companies
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
July 24, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 58 Gx Tj Ua8v
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Distributors
Sonepar reached deals for three Rockwell Automation distributors in the country in recent weeks.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 2213909177
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sidney Lee Welding Supply Acquires Florida Companies
The additions expand the company outside its native Georgia.
July 22, 2025
Polska 400h
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings Closes VACCO Industries Deal
The final transaction was valued at $275 million in cash.
July 21, 2025
B&J Welding Supply branch, Amarillo, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
B&J Welding Supply Acquires West Texas Counterpart
The San Angelo distributor will become B&J’s seventh location.
July 16, 2025
I Stock 2165661957
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brooks Safety Solutions Acquires North Carolina Distributor
FireResQ specializes in fire hoses and related parts.
July 15, 2025
Dbo1cx0kbbcyta5yb6oz
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gloves Maker Mechanix Wear Acquires Counterpart Kinco
Kinco’s owner will continue to lead the brand and retain a stake in the business.
July 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 1 11 43 Pm 681a5169a36fe
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lubrication Engineers Acquires SWEPCO
The deal is LE’s third acquisition this year.
July 14, 2025
View of the Grand River, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Transmission and Fluid Equipment Acquires Michigan Distributor
State Supply provides power transmission products across West Michigan.
July 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 11 At 1 17 36 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Maintenance, Cleaning Product Supplier Zep Sold to Los Angeles Firm
The company said that it intends to expand its portfolio under its new owners.
July 11, 2025
Spartan Fastener facility, Trevor, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Spartan Fastener Acquires American Jebco
The Wisconsin supplier said the move would bolster its position in critical markets.
July 10, 2025
I Stock 1161552799
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ideal Tridon Acquired by Nautic Partners
The company provides engineered components across a wide range of industries.
July 10, 2025
I Stock 994798208
Mergers & Acquisitions
Indiana Distributor AAA Acquired by Private Equity Firm
The company will be incorporated into Spartan Tool Supply.
July 8, 2025
I Stock 2221616581
Mergers & Acquisitions
Private Equity Firm Acquires Blackhawk Supply, Launches HVAC Distribution Platform
The firm also appointed a new CEO and a new chief development officer.
July 8, 2025
Tank at a Holston Gases facility in Crossville, Tenn.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Holston Gases Acquires Alabama Distributor
The move adds a 45th Holston location across six states.
July 8, 2025