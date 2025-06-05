Chart Industries, Flowserve to Merge

The companies said the move would create a $19 billion leader in industrial process technologies.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 5, 2025
Dura Cyl Laser Cyl
Chart Industries

Process equipment maker Chart Industries and fluid control giant Flowserve on Wednesday announced plans to merge into what officials said would be “a differentiated leader in industrial process technologies.”

The all-stock deal for a “merger of equals” would establish a company with an estimated enterprise value of $19 billion, officials said. The merger would combine Chart’s compression, thermal, cryogenic and specialty solutions with Flowserve’s flow management capabilities, as well as address the entire customer lifecycle from design through aftermarket support.

“Together we will provide a complete system of capabilities from front-end engineering design to mission critical equipment through aftermarket and servicing, delivering high-quality, value-added solutions to an expanded, global customer base,” Chart President and CEO Jill Evanko said in the announcement.

Under the deal, Chart shareholders would receive 3.165 shares of Flowserve common stock for each share of Chart stock. Once completed, current Chart shareholders would own about 53.5% of the overall company.

Flowserve President and CEO Scott Rowe will be the chief executive officer of the combined company, while Evanko will chair its board, which will consist of six directors from each founding company.

“Chart’s and Flowserve’s highly complementary businesses will strengthen our ability to meet our customers’ needs, empower innovation and drive long-term, sustainable growth,” Rowe said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to shareholder approval, regulator clearance and other closing conditions. It has already been approved unanimously by the boards of Chart and Flowserve.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Dura Cyl Laser Cyl
Chart Industries, Flowserve to Merge
June 5, 2025
I Stock 586175460
New Jersey PVF Wholesaler Announces Private Equity Deal, New CEO
June 5, 2025
I Stock 1286667877
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires Colonial Seal
June 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 03 At 2 13 29 Pm
MKS Pipe and Valve Acquires Omaha Distributor
June 3, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 586175460
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Jersey PVF Wholesaler Announces Private Equity Deal, New CEO
I Stock 1286667877
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires Colonial Seal
Screenshot 2025 06 03 At 2 13 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MKS Pipe and Valve Acquires Omaha Distributor
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires American Contractors Supply, Reinforcing Concepts
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 586175460
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Jersey PVF Wholesaler Announces Private Equity Deal, New CEO
Paceline Equity Partners made a “meaningful” investment in Everflow Supplies.
June 5, 2025
I Stock 1286667877
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires Colonial Seal
Marco officials said the deal would add oil seals to its expanding portfolio.
June 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 03 At 2 13 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MKS Pipe and Valve Acquires Omaha Distributor
The Kansas City company said the deal would expand its reach in Nebraska and Iowa.
June 3, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires American Contractors Supply, Reinforcing Concepts
The related companies serve non-residential and infrastructure end markets in the Southeast.
June 2, 2025
Advanced Fastening Supply store, Madison, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Advanced Fastening Supply
AFS operates three locations in Wisconsin.
May 28, 2025
Hein Electric Supply headquarters, West Allis, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hein Electric Supply Acquires Laser Electric
The deal will add a 10th Hein branch in Wisconsin.
May 28, 2025
I Stock 1398038431
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Government to Have Control in Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel Deal
The arrangement would guarantee an American CEO and a U.S. majority on its board.
May 28, 2025
Pxl 20230914 180935534 65e771239fa4e
Mergers & Acquisitions
PIP Adds Honeywell’s PPE Business
The companies originally announced the $1.3B deal last year.
May 27, 2025
A person walks past a Nippon Steel Corporation sign at the company headquarters on Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trump Says U.S. Steel Will Keep HQ in Pittsburgh
It's a sign the president will likely approve a bid by Japan-based Nippon to buy the American steelmaker.
May 23, 2025
Rbc Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings to Acquire VACCO Industries
VACCO is a manufacturer of valves, manifolds, regulators, filters and other precision components.
May 22, 2025
United Lighting & Supply Credit To Stacie Nelson Winsupply
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires United Lighting & Supply Co.
The distributor operates four locations in Florida.
May 21, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf Relevant
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquired by PE Firm
Fusion Capital Partners was launched in 2024 and this is its second deal.
May 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 16 At 3 31 01 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
American Welding & Gas Acquires Indiana Company
Grant Hagberg Co. provides carbon dioxide and dry ice across Chicagoland.
May 16, 2025
1847 06
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Adds Transmission Components Supplier
Zoerkler will join the firm’s Xtrac company.
May 14, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire British Columbia Distributor
Raider Hansen operates eight locations across the province.
May 12, 2025