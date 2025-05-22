RBC Bearings to Acquire VACCO Industries

VACCO is a manufacturer of valves, manifolds, regulators, filters and other precision components.

May 22, 2025
Rbc Logo

OXFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 20, 2025-- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC), a prominent international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the aerospace, defense and industrial industries, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VACCO Industries from ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) for $310 million in cash.

With headquarters in South El Monte, California, VACCO is a prominent manufacturer of valves, manifolds, regulators, filters, and other precision components and subsystems for the space and naval defense channels. The Company’s products are highly engineered mission-critical components, designed to perform seamlessly in extreme environments. For the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025, VACCO generated revenue of approximately $118 million. The business will be integrated into RBC's Aerospace and Defense segment upon closing of the deal.

“VACCO has a tremendous amount of design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities,” said Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Combining VACCO’s expertise in highly engineered valves, regulators and manifolds with RBC’s broader portfolio will enable us to better serve the evolving needs of customers in the secularly growing space and naval submarine channels.”

The transaction is expected to close this summer, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The acquisition will be financed through additional borrowings under RBC’s existing credit agreement and cash on-hand.


May 20, 2025
United Lighting & Supply Credit To Stacie Nelson Winsupply
Winsupply Acquires United Lighting & Supply Co.
May 21, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf Relevant
Relevant Industrial Acquired by PE Firm
May 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 16 At 3 31 01 Pm
American Welding & Gas Acquires Indiana Company
May 16, 2025
