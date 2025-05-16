American Welding & Gas Acquires Indiana Company

American Welding & Gas announced Thursday that it has acquired Grant Hagberg Co., an Indiana distributor of bulk and cylinder carbon dioxide and dry ice.

Grant Hagberg, which also provides hydrotesting services and fire extinguishers, says it has served Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana since 1948. AWG officials said the Griffith, Indiana, company would complement and strengthen its gas and welding supply operations across the Midwest.

AWG calls itself one of the nation’s largest independent producers and distributors of industrial, medical, specialty and beverage gases. The newest deal adds to its footprint of more than 100 retail locations and 25 fill plants across the U.S.

“This acquisition underscores AWG’s ongoing commitment to partnering with strong, community-focused businesses and ensuring continuity for their customers and employees,” AWG officials wrote in a statement on LinkedIn. “We are proud to offer business owners in our industry a family-owned, growth-oriented option that honors their legacy while offering expanded resources and capabilities.”

