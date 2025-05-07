Singer Industrial Acquires Wilmington Rubber & Gasket

Singer Industrial has acquired North Carolina distributor Wilmington Rubber & Gasket, company officials announced earlier this month.

The Dallas-based rubber and fluid power distributor said that the deal expands its reach in the Southeast — as well as brings its overall footprint to more than 100 locations across North America.

Wilmington Rubber & Gasket, established 40 years ago, provides hoses, gaskets, packing, belting, plastics, pumps and other industrial rubber products to the pulp, paper, chemical, marine, power, nuclear, utility and construction segments.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Howard, Denise and the Wilmington Rubber & Gasket Team into the Singer Industrial family,” Singer Industrial President Pete Haberbosch said in a statement. “Their team-focused culture and commitment to customers aligns perfectly with our values.”​

“This partnership allows us to continue serving our customers with the same local expertise and personalized service they’ve come to expect — now backed by the resources and reach of a national industry leader,” added Howard Russell, WRG’s owner. “We’re excited about the opportunities this will create for our team and for the long-term value it brings to our clients.”