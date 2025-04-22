Foundation Building Materials Acquires REW Materials

The deal adds REW’s 45 branches to FBM’s footprint.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 22, 2025
Truck Long View
Foundation Building Materials

Construction materials distributor Foundation Building Materials announced earlier this month that it has acquired Kansas-based counterpart REW Materials.

FBM President and CEO Ruben Mendoza wrote in a brief statement that the deal would “further expand and strengthen the FBM national footprint.”

REW operates 45 branches across 23 states with a workforce of about 800. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“With these new team members and facilities, FBM is able to increase our product offerings to builders, contractors and the overall construction trade,” Mendoza wrote.

FBM says it operates more than 300 locations across North America.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 1, 2025
I Stock 1157073853
Tri Star Metals to Acquire Connecticut Metals Mill, Distributor
April 18, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Ferguson Acquires Massachusetts Pipe & Valve Distributor, Toronto Fire Product Provider
April 16, 2025
I Stock 1010990096
Adhesives Distributor Applied Products Sold
April 16, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1157073853
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tri Star Metals to Acquire Connecticut Metals Mill, Distributor
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Massachusetts Pipe & Valve Distributor, Toronto Fire Product Provider
I Stock 1010990096
Mergers & Acquisitions
Adhesives Distributor Applied Products Sold
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
April 1, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Acquires Massachusetts Pipe & Valve Distributor, Toronto Fire Product Provider
Independent Pipe & Supply operates eight locations across New England.
April 16, 2025
I Stock 1010990096
Mergers & Acquisitions
Adhesives Distributor Applied Products Sold
Its private equity owner sold the business to another firm.
April 16, 2025
I Stock 1392300189
Mergers & Acquisitions
Capital Machine Technologies Announces Agreement with Private Equity Firm
The Florida company said the investment would help expand its products and footprint.
April 16, 2025
Core Industrial Gases, Ajax, Ontario.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core Industrial Gases Acquires Fellow Ontario Distributor
The deal would bolster Core’s operations in eastern Ontario, officials said.
April 15, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Announces a Pair of Acquisitions
Officials said the additions would bolster the company's air treatment lineup.
April 15, 2025
I Stock 458649667
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe’s to Acquire Homebuilder Supplier in $1.3B Deal
The retailer said the move would expand its “Pro” operations into a new distribution channel.
April 15, 2025
New River Building Supply& Lumber Company, Boone, N.C.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires New River Building Supply
Kodiak officials said the deal would bolster its presence in the Southeast.
April 14, 2025
Fuchs plant, Harvey, Ill.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Fuchs Acquires Fellow Lubricants Supplier IRMCO
Company officials said the deal would expand its solutions for a range of industries.
April 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 09 At 3 29 03 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ballymore Safety Products Acquires Valley Craft Industries
The Minnesota location will become Ballymore's Midwest headquarters.
April 9, 2025
I Stock 635718550
Mergers & Acquisitions
United Flow Technologies Acquires Manufacturers’ Reps
The companies will bolster UFT’s operations along the East Coast.
April 4, 2025
Mi Mdc Fl
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion on a Buying Spree
The MRO giant continues to snap up companies despite a broader M&A slowdown.
April 3, 2025
Tencarva branch, Macon, Ga.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tencarva Acquires Atlantic Valve & Equipment
The company represents leading valve brands across the mid-Atlantic.
April 2, 2025
I Stock 1301774231
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Acquires Long Island Electrical Distributor
Schwing Electrical Supply operates six locations in an “attractive” market.
April 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 31 At 4 22 16 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CK Supply Acquires Columbia Welding and Machine
Columbia has provided welding supplies and gases to its namesake city for more than a century.
March 31, 2025