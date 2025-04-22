Foundation Building Materials Acquires REW Materials

Construction materials distributor Foundation Building Materials announced earlier this month that it has acquired Kansas-based counterpart REW Materials.

FBM President and CEO Ruben Mendoza wrote in a brief statement that the deal would “further expand and strengthen the FBM national footprint.”

REW operates 45 branches across 23 states with a workforce of about 800. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“With these new team members and facilities, FBM is able to increase our product offerings to builders, contractors and the overall construction trade,” Mendoza wrote.

FBM says it operates more than 300 locations across North America.