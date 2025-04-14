Kodiak Building Partners Acquires New River Building Supply

Kodiak Building Partners announced Monday that it has acquired North Carolina building materials distributor New River Building Supply & Lumber Company.

New River, headquartered in Boone, North Carolina, has served the state’s “High Country” region since 1973. It added a second location in Banner Elk, North Carolina, in 2003.

Kodiak officials said the deal would bolster its presence in the growing Southeast market and provide New River’s customers with backing from Kodiak’s national network, resources and expertise.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Kodiak and New River share a commitment to continuous improvement, striving each day to enhance our operations and strengthen support for our customers and communities,” Kodiak CEO Steve Swinney said in the announcement. “Our opportunities for growth with New River and in the Southeast are not done.”

“This partnership will ensure our legacy in these North Carolina communities can continue for generations to come,” added New River President Perry Yates.