United Flow Technologies Acquires Manufacturers’ Reps

Water process and equipment provider United Flow Technologies announced Wednesday that it has acquired three manufacturers’ representatives that would bolster its growth along the Eastern Seaboard.

The new additions include Moss-Kelley in suburban Miami and Quality Controls and GP Jager, both based in New Jersey. Moss-Kelley operates across most of Florida, while Quality Controls and GP Jager serve the northern mid-Atlantic region and New York and New Jersey, respectively.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"These were highly strategic acquisitions that help build out our regional density and enhance our capabilities in the eastern U.S.," UFT CEO Matt Hart said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome the teams at Moss-Kelley, Quality Controls and GP Jager to the UFT team.”