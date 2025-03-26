ABC Supply Acquires Virginia Company

The deal adds to ABC’s five locations in the area.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 26, 2025
Richmond, Va.
iStock.com/Ultima_Gaina

Wholesale building supply giant ABC Supply announced Monday that it has acquired Roofing & Supplies Inc., a Richmond, Virginia, provider of residential roofing materials, gutters and accessories.

Roofing & Supplies, ABC officials said, was founded by Luther Linwood Caudle Sr. in 1970 and enjoys “a strong reputation" among local contractors. The company is currently owned by siblings Luther Caudle Jr. and Gay Caudle.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Roofing & Supplies Inc. team and their customers into the ABC Supply family,” Tom Kuchan, the vice president of ABC Supply’s Northeast Region, said in a statement. “Located just two miles from downtown Richmond, the company has built a loyal customer base that we’re excited to grow alongside our five existing area locations.”

