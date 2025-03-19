Electric Supply of Tampa Becomes a World Electric Supply Branch

The Sonepar subsidiary acquired the Florida distributor in 2023.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 19, 2025
2024 04 30 World Electric Leadership Changes Hero
Sonepar

Nearly 18 months after it was acquired by Sonepar subsidiary World Electric Supply, Florida distributor Electric Supply of Tampa has begun operating under the name of its new parent.

Company officials held a “grand re-opening” for the former Electric Supply branch — and new World Electric location — on Tampa’s west side last week. World Electric absorbed Electric Supply’s electrical contractor business following the 2023 acquisition, while its utility business went to fellow Sonepar subsidiary Irby.

Sonepar officials said World Electric’s footprint includes more than 20 branches across Florida and Georgia.

“We have big plans for growth including a new distribution center in Atlanta this summer and feel confident we have a great team and systems in place to continue to expand,” World Electric President Tammy Livers said in a statement. “Acquiring Electric Supply was a sound strategic move to accelerate our plans.”

