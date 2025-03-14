Workwear, PPE Company RefrigiWear Acquires Another European Supplier

Workwear and PPE provider RefrigiWear on Tuesday announced its acquisition of German company Fortdress Group.

RefrigiWear officials said that Fortdress is one of the largest suppliers of insulated workwear in Europe. The deal also includes Dutch brand Cold Tex, which Fortdress acquired last year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Ensuring we can deliver quality products and excellent services is a part of our DNA,” CEO Ryan Silberman said in the announcement. “As a large, well-established and trusted brand, Fortdress will help us reinforce that dedication to customers worldwide.”

The acquisition marks RefrigiWear’s third in Europe so far this year.