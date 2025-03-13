nVent Buys Electrical Products Business in $975M Deal

Global electrical supplier nVent on Monday announced an agreement to acquire Avail Infrastructure Solutions’ electrical products division in a deal worth some $975 million.

The segment includes Georgia-based Avail’s enclosures, switchgear and bus systems businesses; nVent officials said that Avail's infrastructure solutions facilitate electrical operations in utilities, data centers and other critical sites.

nVent Chair and CEO Beth Wozniak added that demand for those products is projected to increase as the nation’s electrical infrastructure ages and more data centers are needed.

“The Electrical Products Group has long-standing customer relationships with power utilities, data centers, OEMs and EPCs and a significant installed base across the United States,” Wozniak said in the announcement. “This acquisition builds on the platform we acquired with the [2024] Trachte acquisition and expands our offering and capabilities.”

The deal includes nine manufacturing locations in the U.S. and a workforce of about 1,100; the electrical products business saw estimated annual revenue of about $375 million in the 12-month period ending in February.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of this year, subject to customary closing conditions. Once completed, the segment will join nVent’s Systems Protection division.

