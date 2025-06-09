BradyPlus Acquires Mississippi Distributor

Biloxi Paper Company has served the Mississippi Gulf Coast for nearly 60 years.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 9, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

Jan-san, packaging and foodservice distributor BradyPlus announced Monday that it has acquired Biloxi Paper Company.

BradyPlus officials said that the third-generation family-owned company provides janitorial and foodservice supplies to industrial, municipal and facilities maintenance customers, as well as the education, hospitality and property management sectors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Biloxi Paper enables us to extend our geographic footprint in a strategically important region," BradyPlus Chairman and CEO Kenneth Sweder said in a statement. "With this new partnership, we grow our presence in Mississippi's Gulf Coast and enhance the level of support we provide to customers in the region.”

"Our entire team looks forward to being part of a growing company with similar values, enabling us to provide the highest standard of customer service with the greatest resources for our customers,” said Biloxi Paper President Desporte.

