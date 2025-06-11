Fire protection and security supply distributor Pye-Barker announced Tuesday that it had acquired Fire Protection Equipment Company, a Virginia provider of fire safety products and alarms.



In addition to fire extinguishers, alarms, sprinklers and fire suppression systems in Virginia and North Carolina, the company also provides firefighting and respiratory equipment.



Pye-Barker officials said the nearly century-old company would bolster its lineup of “full fire code compliance services” along the East Coast.



"Pye-Barker's support allows us to extend the legacy of our third-generation family business while increasing opportunities for our team to grow," Bob Leahey, owner of Fire Protection Equipment Company, said in the announcement.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.