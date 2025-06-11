Pye-Barker Acquires Virginia Company

Fire Protection Equipment Company serves the Virginia and North Carolina markets.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 11, 2025
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety LLC
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety LLC
Pye-Barker Monroe branch, West Monroe, La.

Fire protection and security supply distributor Pye-Barker announced Tuesday that it had acquired Fire Protection Equipment Company, a Virginia provider of fire safety products and alarms.

In addition to fire extinguishers, alarms, sprinklers and fire suppression systems in Virginia and North Carolina, the company also provides firefighting and respiratory equipment.

Pye-Barker officials said the nearly century-old company would bolster its lineup of “full fire code compliance services” along the East Coast.

"Pye-Barker's support allows us to extend the legacy of our third-generation family business while increasing opportunities for our team to grow," Bob Leahey, owner of Fire Protection Equipment Company, said in the announcement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 11, 2025
Honeywell
Honeywell Acquires Sundyne for $2.16 Billion
June 10, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
BradyPlus Acquires Mississippi Distributor
June 9, 2025
Dura Cyl Laser Cyl
Chart Industries, Flowserve to Merge
June 5, 2025
Related Stories
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPlus Acquires Mississippi Distributor
Dura Cyl Laser Cyl
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chart Industries, Flowserve to Merge
I Stock 586175460
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Jersey PVF Wholesaler Announces Private Equity Deal, New CEO
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 11, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPlus Acquires Mississippi Distributor
Biloxi Paper Company has served the Mississippi Gulf Coast for nearly 60 years.
June 9, 2025
Dura Cyl Laser Cyl
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chart Industries, Flowserve to Merge
The companies said the move would create a $19 billion leader in industrial process technologies.
June 5, 2025
I Stock 586175460
Mergers & Acquisitions
New Jersey PVF Wholesaler Announces Private Equity Deal, New CEO
Paceline Equity Partners made a “meaningful” investment in Everflow Supplies.
June 5, 2025
I Stock 1286667877
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marco Rubber & Plastics Acquires Colonial Seal
Marco officials said the deal would add oil seals to its expanding portfolio.
June 4, 2025
Screenshot 2025 06 03 At 2 13 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
MKS Pipe and Valve Acquires Omaha Distributor
The Kansas City company said the deal would expand its reach in Nebraska and Iowa.
June 3, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires American Contractors Supply, Reinforcing Concepts
The related companies serve non-residential and infrastructure end markets in the Southeast.
June 2, 2025
Advanced Fastening Supply store, Madison, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap to Acquire Advanced Fastening Supply
AFS operates three locations in Wisconsin.
May 28, 2025
Hein Electric Supply headquarters, West Allis, Wis.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hein Electric Supply Acquires Laser Electric
The deal will add a 10th Hein branch in Wisconsin.
May 28, 2025
I Stock 1398038431
Mergers & Acquisitions
U.S. Government to Have Control in Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel Deal
The arrangement would guarantee an American CEO and a U.S. majority on its board.
May 28, 2025
Pxl 20230914 180935534 65e771239fa4e
Mergers & Acquisitions
PIP Adds Honeywell’s PPE Business
The companies originally announced the $1.3B deal last year.
May 27, 2025
A person walks past a Nippon Steel Corporation sign at the company headquarters on Jan. 7, 2025, in Tokyo.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Trump Says U.S. Steel Will Keep HQ in Pittsburgh
It's a sign the president will likely approve a bid by Japan-based Nippon to buy the American steelmaker.
May 23, 2025
Rbc Logo
Mergers & Acquisitions
RBC Bearings to Acquire VACCO Industries
VACCO is a manufacturer of valves, manifolds, regulators, filters and other precision components.
May 22, 2025
United Lighting & Supply Credit To Stacie Nelson Winsupply
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires United Lighting & Supply Co.
The distributor operates four locations in Florida.
May 21, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf Relevant
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquired by PE Firm
Fusion Capital Partners was launched in 2024 and this is its second deal.
May 19, 2025