Honeywell to Acquire Pump Maker Sundyne for More than $2B

The deal comes as the conglomerate prepares to split into three companies.

Andy Szal
Mar 5, 2025
Honeywell office in Sunnyvale, Calif., March 2020.
Honeywell office in Sunnyvale, Calif., March 2020.
iStock.com/Sundry Photography

Industrial giant Honeywell announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement to acquire pump and gas compressor manufacturer Sundyne in a deal worth nearly $2.2 billion.

Colorado-based Sundyne, currently owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, offers fluid and gas handling solutions from its flagship brand as well as the Ansimag, HMD Kontro, Marelli, Sunflo and PPI names. Honeywell officials said that the move would bolster innovation, efficiency and energy security support in its Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment.

"By combining Honeywell's top-tier technology with Sundyne's leading process industry solutions, this acquisition will further enhance our dynamic Honeywell UOP business and create strategic growth opportunities in attractive verticals," Honeywell Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur said in the announcement. "Sundyne's vast installed base of top-of-the-line pumps and compressors will further strengthen Honeywell's brand in the process industry and create significant opportunities for us to continue expanding our aftermarket services business."

The deal includes Sundyne locations across the globe, about 1,000 skilled employees, and “significant” aftermarket revenue from its installed base.

"The combination of Sundyne and Honeywell will add significant value for our customers, channel partners and employees — and we're honored to join the Honeywell family," said Sundyne CEO Mary Zappone.

The deal comes weeks after Honeywell announced a plan to spin off its aerospace technologies and advanced materials businesses, splitting the longtime conglomerate into three separate, publicly traded companies.

The Sundyne purchase is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the year, subject to approval from regulators and other closing conditions.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 4, 2025
Mined Xai With Winsupply
Winsupply Acquires Minority Stake in Ohio AI Firm
March 5, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577
TIPCO Technologies Adds New Jersey Hose Supplier
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am 672cf569a1010
QXO Again Extends Tender Offer for Beacon
March 4, 2025
Related Stories
Mined Xai With Winsupply
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Minority Stake in Ohio AI Firm
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds New Jersey Hose Supplier
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am 672cf569a1010
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Again Extends Tender Offer for Beacon
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 4, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 003 67854255a6577
Mergers & Acquisitions
TIPCO Technologies Adds New Jersey Hose Supplier
Flexline has served the Northeast for 75 years.
March 4, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am 672cf569a1010
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Again Extends Tender Offer for Beacon
The company also reported its Q4 financial results.
March 4, 2025
Purvis Industries branch, Fort Worth, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Purvis Industries Acquires Alabama MRO Distributor
A & A provides bearings, wire, cable, automation products and electrical parts.
March 3, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Texas Supplier
Kris-Con provides specialty construction supplies in the Houston and Austin markets.
March 3, 2025
Office
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Iowa Company
Rising Star Wholesale provides siding, windows, doors and other products.
February 28, 2025
Brozelco Acquisition
Mergers & Acquisitions
Galco Acquires Brozelco
The company expects the acquisition to expand its capabilities in industrial automation.
February 28, 2025
Estex Plantfor Slider2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Acquires PPE Supplier Estex
The Georgia company provides thousands of products to the utility and airline segments.
February 25, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85 67a5363d15adb
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Extends Tender Offer for Beacon
The company said more than 17% of Beacon’s shares had been tendered so far.
February 25, 2025
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723 673ce93e43744 6786c8dbf3889
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Georgia Distributor
Company officials said the region remains "a very high priority."
February 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 1 02 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Creating a Fluid Power Giant
Behind Applied Industrial Technologies' blockbuster new acquisition.
February 21, 2025
Maxresdefault
Mergers & Acquisitions
Franklin Electric to Acquire Colombian Pump Supplier
Company officials said the deal would bolster its position across Latin America.
February 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 14 At 1 26 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Republic Electric Adds T.F. Ehrhart
Officials said the deal would create one of the largest HVAC equipment distributors in the Midwest.
February 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 2 56 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tool Kitting, MRO Company Airsupply Jeyco Acquired by Investment Firm
The company was renamed following the move.
February 13, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85 67a5363d15adb
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Says it Will Nominate New Directors at Beacon
The company is attempting a hostile takeover of the building supply distributor.
February 13, 2025