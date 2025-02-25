QXO Extends Tender Offer for Beacon

The company said more than 17% of Beacon’s shares had been tendered so far.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 25, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85 67a5363d15adb
Beacon Building Products/YouTube

QXO said Tuesday that it would extend its tender offer for Beacon Roofing Supply that was originally slated to expire at midnight.

The company added that shares representing approximately 17.27% of Beacon’s overall total had been tendered as of Monday evening. 

The offer will now remain open through the evening of March 3. QXO reiterated that it is prepared to complete its proposed takeover of Beacon “shortly after the tender expires,” subject to its terms.

“Our offer remains the only opportunity for Beacon shareholders to secure a substantial cash premium now,” said QXO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs. “We’re confident Beacon investors will overwhelmingly support our offer if the Beacon board removes its anti-shareholder poison pill.”

QXO made separate $11 billion offers to buy Beacon in November and January; both were rejected by Beacon’s board of directors. QXO earlier this month announced a slate of nominees to replace the current board ahead of Beacon’s 2025 shareholder meeting.

Beacon said in a statement Tuesday that the amount of shares tendered through Monday indicated that Beacon investors shared the board’s view that the offer “does not adequately capture Beacon’s full intrinsic value.”

“We appreciate the support we have received and continue to encourage all Beacon shareholders not to tender their shares into the offer,” the company said. “We similarly encourage those who have tendered to withdraw their shares.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85 67a5363d15adb
QXO Extends Tender Offer for Beacon
February 25, 2025
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723 673ce93e43744 6786c8dbf3889
Imperial Dade Acquires Georgia Distributor
February 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 1 02 06 Pm
Creating a Fluid Power Giant
February 21, 2025
Related Stories
Estex Plantfor Slider2
Mergers & Acquisitions
Shorehill Capital Acquires PPE Supplier Estex
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723 673ce93e43744 6786c8dbf3889
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Georgia Distributor
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 1 02 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Creating a Fluid Power Giant
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
February 19, 2025
Pxl 20240501 191734060 663beafd7590d 668ee9e364b9d 66b621ebe5ba2 672a340172723 673ce93e43744 6786c8dbf3889
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Georgia Distributor
Company officials said the region remains "a very high priority."
February 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 1 02 06 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Creating a Fluid Power Giant
Behind Applied Industrial Technologies' blockbuster new acquisition.
February 21, 2025
Maxresdefault
Mergers & Acquisitions
Franklin Electric to Acquire Colombian Pump Supplier
Company officials said the deal would bolster its position across Latin America.
February 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 14 At 1 26 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Republic Electric Adds T.F. Ehrhart
Officials said the deal would create one of the largest HVAC equipment distributors in the Midwest.
February 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 2 56 43 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tool Kitting, MRO Company Airsupply Jeyco Acquired by Investment Firm
The company was renamed following the move.
February 13, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85 67a5363d15adb
Mergers & Acquisitions
QXO Says it Will Nominate New Directors at Beacon
The company is attempting a hostile takeover of the building supply distributor.
February 13, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 13 At 8 48 20 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Motion to Acquire Southern California Company
Thompson Industrial Supply operates two Los Angeles-area locations.
February 13, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 11 At 3 02 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Columbus McKinnon to Acquire Kito Crosby for $2.7B
The companies said the deal would create a global leader in material handling.
February 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 11 At 1 15 14 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
RefrigiWear Acquires Tessuto, Goldfreeze
The brands will join the workwear company's European segment.
February 11, 2025
Controlled Fluids Inc., Beaumont, Texas.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Controlled Fluids Inc.
The deal adds CFI facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
February 11, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 08 At 2 14 29 Pm 66ba136fad256
Mergers & Acquisitions
ORS Nasco Acquires Ohio Safety Wholesaler R3
Company officials said the move adds “the country’s premiere safety specialized wholesaler.”
February 10, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 1 42 32 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
DXP Acquires Florida Pump and Process Equipment Distributor
The company said the deal would help it become "the leading North American rotating equipment company."
February 7, 2025
Ingersoll Rand plant, Fogliano, Italy.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ingersoll Rand Acquires SSI Aeration
The company said the deal would extend its capabilities in wastewater treatment.
February 7, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 10 13 06 Am 673cb8cbdd86c 6787cc3d81a69 6797de7795c85
Mergers & Acquisitions
Beacon Again Rejects QXO Takeover Bid
QXO’s CEO said that the company should “let its shareholders decide.”
February 6, 2025