Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Southwest Seal & Supply

Motion and control technology supplier Aberdeen Dynamics announced Tuesday that it has acquired sealing products distributor Southwest Seal & Supply.



Southwest operates two ParkerStore locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, and provides seals, hydraulic hoses, fittings, couplings, gaskets and fluid control solutions across the region.



Aberdeen officials said that the deal would expand its distribution network into New Mexico and Texas and bolster its overall position in the fluid power market. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company would also become the sole authorized distributor of Parker Hannifin fluid conveyance, hydraulic and pneumatic technologies with a physical presence in New Mexico.



“We are thrilled to welcome the Southwest Seal & Supply team into Aberdeen,” Aberdeen President Mike Spanier said in a statement. “Their established presence in the Southwest, combined with a shared commitment to quality and service, makes this a powerful step forward in expanding our footprint and capabilities.”



Southwest will continue to operate the El Paso and Albuquerque locations, and its employees will join Aberdeen’s employee-ownership model. Additional terms were not disclosed.



“We identified Aberdeen as the ideal partner to acquire Southwest Seal,” former Southwest owner Randy Smith said. “They have a great reputation in our industry and, most importantly, all our employees now get to participate in Aberdeen’s industry-leading benefits programs and become owners in the growing family of Aberdeen companies.”