AD Marks Anniversary of IMARK Merger

Affiliated Distributors on Friday celebrated the first anniversary of its merger with electrical distributor buying group IMARK Electrical.
AD finalized the transaction late last September and added a new Independent Electrical Supply Division, which incorporated more than 500 former IMARK members and currently represents more than 700 distributors — accounting for more than $44 billion in sales per year.
AD officials said that the results in the wake of the merger have “exceeded expectations.”
“This anniversary is more than a milestone — it’s proof that when independents come together, we achieve results that outpace the industry,” Steve Helle, co-chair of the IESD board and the president of Granite City Electric Supply, said in a statement. “The collaborative culture of IESD has already begun to reshape what’s possible.”
