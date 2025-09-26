Turner Supply Acquires Nashville MRO Distributor

Turner Supply announced that it has acquired select assets of Benchmark Industrial Supply, a Nashville MRO distributor that specializes in abrasives, buffs and compounds.



Company officials said that Benchmark’s legacy employees would join Turner Supply and work alongside Turner’s field sales and customer service staff in the area. Benchmark, founded more than 30 years ago by Deborah and Frank Waller, would also see expanded services and an increased product lineup.



The transaction is Turner’s fourth acquisition in the past seven years and 10th overall. The company operates eight locations across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“We are excited to welcome the team members from Benchmark Industrial Supply to the Turner Supply family,” Turner President and CEO Chip Schramm said in a statement. “Their expertise in abrasives and surface finishing complements our existing product portfolio, and together we will continue to provide exceptional value and support to our customers.”