MiddleGround Sells Garage Door Components Supplier

MiddleGround Capital has sold a supplier of garage door hardware to the owner of LiftMaster, the private equity firm announced earlier this month.



Arrow Tru-Line, now owned by the Chamberlain Group, manufactures and distributes metal garage door components and hardware across North America, including hinges, brackets, angles, tubes, springs and pre-assembled track sets. The Ohio-based company operates six facilities across the U.S. and Canada.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“We focused our efforts at Arrow on building a more resilient, efficient and scalable business. By investing in vertical integration, advanced manufacturing and modern enterprise systems, we helped position ATL to take full advantage of long-term trends in residential and commercial construction,” MiddleGround Vice President Lindsay Quintero said in the announcement.