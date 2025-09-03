Dissan Group Acquires Fellow Canadian Jan-San Distributor

The newly added company serves industrial and commercial customers across Quebec.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 3, 2025
Siege Social
Dissan Group

Canadian janitorial and sanitation distributor Dissan Group announced Tuesday that it has acquired V-TO, a fellow Quebec jan-san supplier.

V-TO, located in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, distributes janitorial supplies and equipment and manufactures cleaning products. The company, which dates back to 1953, also operates a modern, efficient production facility to serve industrial, commercial and institutional customers across the province.

Dissan Annonce Acquisition V To 768x416Dissan GroupDissan officials said that the business is “well-positioned for continued growth,” and offers a strategic location, quality infrastructure and a portfolio of “major institutional clients” in healthcare, education and the public sector.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition is perfectly aligned with our targeted growth strategy to expand our national presence and strengthen our position as a Canadian market leader,” Dissan President and CEO Alex Trudel said in a statement. “With its expertise and well-established reputation, V-TO brings complementary strengths that will create long-term value.”

Vincent Chevalier, V-TO’s general manager and third-generation owner, has joined Dissan’s shareholders and will remain as an “engaged partner” in the combined business.

"After decades of building this family business with dedication, I'm proud to see that it will evolve within a well-established Canadian group,” Chevalier said. “Having local entrepreneurs who understand our reality and share our values is reassuring.”

