Electrical Components International Sold in Nearly $2B Deal

The company is now owned by a London acquisitions firm.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 22, 2025
I Stock 2153670640
iStock.com/sergei scherbak

Electrical and engineered components supplier Electrical Components International has been sold by its private equity owner to a U.K. firm in a deal valued at $1.9 billion.

Cerberus Capital Management announced the sale to Rosebank Industries on Thursday.

Cerberus acquired St. Louis-based ECI in 2018 and, officials said, shifted the company from a manufacturer of home appliance harnesses to a “diversified global industrial technology platform.” ECI acquired nine businesses under Cerebrus’ ownership and today operates a network of 39 manufacturing facilities.

"ECI's leadership today reflects the exceptional talent of our team and our great partnership with Cerberus," Mike Balsei, who was named CEO of ECI in 2020, said in a statement. "We've expanded into strategic markets, strengthened our operations for efficiency and scale, and deepened our technical and engineering capabilities, further setting ECI apart in the industry.”

Balsei said that ECI officials “look forward to building on our momentum with Rosebank in the years ahead."

Rosebank, based in London, says it acquires business that its directors believe could be improved under a “Buy, Improve, Sell” strategy. Simon Peckham, its CEO, called the ECI deal an “exciting first step in Rosebank's journey.”

"We are already underway with our plans,” Peckham said in a statement. “ECI's strong H1 performance, which included a record adjusting operating margin for the business, shows its underlying potential."

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
August 22, 2025
I Stock 1783811682
Triangle Fastener Acquires California Supplier
August 21, 2025
Lowe's store in Philadelphia, Nov. 17, 2021.
Lowe's to Buy Foundation Building Materials in $8.8B Deal
August 20, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 43 23 Pm 642dcfca9b91f
Brennan Industries Acquires Australian Hydraulics Supplier
August 19, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1783811682
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triangle Fastener Acquires California Supplier
Lowe's store in Philadelphia, Nov. 17, 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's to Buy Foundation Building Materials in $8.8B Deal
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 43 23 Pm 642dcfca9b91f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Industries Acquires Australian Hydraulics Supplier
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
August 22, 2025
Lowe's store in Philadelphia, Nov. 17, 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lowe's to Buy Foundation Building Materials in $8.8B Deal
The home improvement retailer is intensifying its focus on professional builders.
August 20, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 04 05 At 2 43 23 Pm 642dcfca9b91f
Mergers & Acquisitions
Brennan Industries Acquires Australian Hydraulics Supplier
The deal is Brennan’s second major international acquisition in less than a year.
August 19, 2025
Indianapolis skyline.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Haggard & Stocking to Acquire MRO Supply
The Indianapolis company is a provider of fasteners and MRO products.
August 18, 2025
iStock.com/sergei scherbak
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Texas Distributor
Roadrunner Roofing Supply is a provider of residential roofing and accessories.
August 18, 2025
I Stock 1445779769
Mergers & Acquisitions
‘The Time is Right’ for Major Industry Tie-up
A look at DNOW's proposed $1.5 billion bid to acquire MRC Global.
August 18, 2025
Screenshot 2025 08 15 121805
Mergers & Acquisitions
Microturbine Manufacturer Acquires Southern California Distributor
The newly acquired company will be a business unit covering the West Coast and Hawaii.
August 15, 2025
OTC Industrial Technologies, Marion, Iowa.
Mergers & Acquisitions
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires Pennsylvania Distributors
The company added Fleetwood Industrial Products and P-M Industrial.
August 12, 2025
Southwest Seal & Supply branch, Albuquerque, N.M.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aberdeen Dynamics Acquires Southwest Seal & Supply
The deal expands Aberdeen’s distribution network into Texas and New Mexico.
August 12, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPlus, Imperial Dade Announce Merger
The combined company would create a jan-san distributor with more than 300 locations.
August 11, 2025
iStock.com/Rolf Karlsson
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires South Texas Distributor
The deal will bolster the company’s product lineup and footprint in the Laredo area.
August 7, 2025
Distribution+center+exterior
Mergers & Acquisitions
Ferguson Discloses Four Acquisitions
The deals included distributors in Georgia and Illinois.
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1158266877 (1)
Mergers & Acquisitions
Rexel Subsidiary Acquires Iowa Distributor
Officials said the deal “reinforces Talley’s leadership in the wireless industry.”
August 4, 2025
iStock.com/Nelson Hernandez Chitiva
Mergers & Acquisitions
Midland Industries Acquires Fittings Distributor
Midland officials said the deal would bolster its lineup of brass components.
July 31, 2025
Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, April 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chart Industries Calls off Flowserve Merger, Will Be Acquired by Baker Hughes
The oilfield services giant plans to pay nearly $14 billion for the process equipment maker.
July 30, 2025