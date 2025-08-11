BradyPlus, Imperial Dade Announce Merger

The combined company would create a jan-san distributor with more than 300 locations.

Aug 11, 2025
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
BradyPlus sign in Biloxi, Miss., May 2025.
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

Janitorial-sanitation and industrial packaging distributors BradyPlus and Imperial Dade plan to merge, company officials announced Monday.

Company executives said that combining the businesses would allow each to serve a greater number of customers with a broader portfolio of products and services.

BradyPlus was established in early 2024 following the merger of jan-san distributors BradyIFS and Envoy Solutions the previous year. The Las Vegas-based company said at the time of that merger that the companies operated 180 locations between them with a staff of nearly 6,000. 

Imperial Dade truck, San Diego.Imperial Dade truck, San Diego.Andy Szal/Industrial DistributionImperial Dade, meanwhile, dates back to 1935 and has more than 125 facilities and a staff of over 7,500. Under its current leaders — CEO Jason Tillis and Chairman Robert Tillis — the New Jersey-based distributor has acquired 97 companies in the past 18 years.

Terms of the transaction, including a price tag and transaction timeline, were not disclosed.

“Together, we'll be more agile, more connected to customer needs, and better equipped to provide solutions to more customers across North America,” BradyPlus Chairman and CEO Ken Sweder said in the announcement.

"This is an exciting step for both organizations," added Jason Tillis. "We're combining two like-minded teams who put the customer first and share a commitment to building something special for the long term.”

