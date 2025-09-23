Parker-Hannifin Closes $1B Curtis Instruments Acquisition

Curtis produces motor speed controllers and power conversion and input devices.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 23, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Parker-Hannifin Corp. announced Thursday that it has completed its purchase of Curtis Instruments from Rehlko for roughly $1 billion.

The deal was originally announced in late June.

Parker officials reiterated last week that the company expects sales of Curtis’ motor speed controllers, instrumentation, power conversion and input devices to amount to about $320 million this year, and that the deal would complement Parker’s hydraulic, pneumatic and automotive capabilities.

“We welcome the Curtis team to Parker and look forward to building on our combined strengths to create accelerated growth opportunities,” Parker Chairman and CEO Jenny Parmentier said in a statement. “We have formed an integration team involving team members from both organizations.”

Berend Bracht, president of Parker’s Motion Systems Group, called Curtis a “high-performing, innovation-driven business.”

“Curtis adds complementary technologies to our existing electrification platform, better positioning us to serve our customers as they continue the adoption of more electric and hybrid solutions,” Bracht said.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 1240817264
Parker-Hannifin Closes $1B Curtis Instruments Acquisition
September 23, 2025
I Stock 961855878
Office Depot Owner to Be Acquired in $1B Deal
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1213750732
MiddleGround Sells Garage Door Components Supplier
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1075035582
San Diego Fastener Distributor Acquired by Investment Firm
September 18, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 961855878
Mergers & Acquisitions
Office Depot Owner to Be Acquired in $1B Deal
I Stock 1213750732
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Sells Garage Door Components Supplier
I Stock 1075035582
Mergers & Acquisitions
San Diego Fastener Distributor Acquired by Investment Firm
Supply One
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Calif. Packaging Distributor
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 961855878
Mergers & Acquisitions
Office Depot Owner to Be Acquired in $1B Deal
Atlas Holdings plans to buy ODP Corporation and take the business private.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1213750732
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Sells Garage Door Components Supplier
Arrow Tru-Line operates six manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America.
September 22, 2025
I Stock 1075035582
Mergers & Acquisitions
San Diego Fastener Distributor Acquired by Investment Firm
Mesa Fastener provides commercial threaded fasteners throughout the Southwest.
September 18, 2025
Supply One
Mergers & Acquisitions
SupplyOne Acquires Calif. Packaging Distributor
Vital Pack distributes a full range of packaging and shipping solutions.
September 17, 2025
Gme Supply Co Dfs 5f242092c2861
Mergers & Acquisitions
GME Supply Acquires Houston Workwear, PPE Supplier
The distributor said the deal would expand its reach in the utility and oil and gas sectors.
September 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 05 120633
Mergers & Acquisitions
BSC Industries Acquires Pennsylvania Distributor
BSC officials said the move would also bolster its operations in Ohio and West Virginia.
September 5, 2025
White Cap location, San Diego.
Home
White Cap Acquires Texas, Florida Suppliers
RSS and Stuart Building Products provide rebar and concrete products in their respective states.
September 4, 2025
I Stock 2219337672
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Closes $5.5B GMS Acquisition
The deal would enhance SRS' position as a “multi-category building materials distributor.”
September 4, 2025
Siege Social
Mergers & Acquisitions
Dissan Group Acquires Fellow Canadian Jan-San Distributor
The newly added company serves industrial and commercial customers across Quebec.
September 3, 2025
Core & Main's North Detroit branch, Shelby Township, Mich.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main to Acquire Canada Waterworks
The deal would add three locations in Ontario.
September 2, 2025
Ad Afasfd6725186e26ff96813af4e60640 ufxd Cu If Xg
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD to Merge with Plumbing, HVAC Buying Group
The combined group will feature more than 300 plumbing, heating, cooling and piping distributors.
September 2, 2025
Thumbnail 66a00c58e607f 673b9f7719f1f 676eda07efddf
Mergers & Acquisitions
Relevant Industrial Acquires Lindberg Process Equipment
The company plans to combine Lindberg’s operations with its Twin Cities location.
September 2, 2025
I Stock 1305055373
Mergers & Acquisitions
Houston Waterworks Distributor Acquires Kansas Counterpart
Mid-America Valve provides valves, fittings and related supplies across the Midwest.
August 29, 2025
I Stock 1216295158
Mergers & Acquisitions
Schneider Electric Acquires Energy Software Developer
WattBuy will partner with Schneider’s fellow electrification and energy subsidiaries.
August 29, 2025
I Stock 1210929604
Mergers & Acquisitions
Continental to Sell Hose, Bearing Business to Private Equity Firm
The deal is part of a broader effort to focus on ContiTech's industrial operations.
August 28, 2025