SupplyOne Acquires Calif. Packaging Distributor

Vital Pack distributes a full range of packaging and shipping solutions.

Sep 17, 2025
Supply One

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA – SupplyOne, Inc., a distributor of custom corrugated and value-added packaging solutions in North America, announced that it has acquired the business of Vital Pack, a California-based packaging distributor with in-house label printing capabilities and a strong presence throughout the state.

Founded in 2019 by James Luyben, Vital Pack is headquartered in Signal Hill, California, where it operates from two adjacent warehouse facilities. The business serves customers across the United States, with a majority of its sales concentrated in California.

Vital Pack distributes a full range of packaging and shipping solutions including stretch film, shrink bundling film, flexible packaging, corrugated products, and custom printed labels. Its printing capabilities complement SupplyOne’s existing digital printing and converting expertise and will enhance its ability to deliver high-impact, custom packaging solutions across the region.

“Vital Pack was founded on the principles of quality, honest service, and reliability,” said James Luyben, Founder and CEO of Vital Pack. “Joining forces with SupplyOne enables us to continue delivering on that mission while expanding the resources and capabilities we offer our customers. We are excited to begin this new chapter with a partner who shares our customer-first values.”

“The acquisition of Vital Pack strengthens our presence in the Western United States and deepens our capabilities in flexible packaging and custom label production,” said Todd Renehan, CEO and President of SupplyOne. “Vital Pack’s talented team and dedication to customer service align perfectly with our mission to deliver value through packaging. We look forward to growing together.”

Vital Pack represents the 44th addition to the SupplyOne portfolio and its first in the state of California, reinforcing its commitment to serving customers with comprehensive, forward-thinking packaging solutions across North America.

