Sonepar to Acquire Electric Supply of Tampa

October 3, CHARLESTON, SC – Sonepar announced that its US subsidiary, World Electric, acquired Electric Supply of Tampa, LLC (dba “ESI”) from Supply Chain Equity Partners on September 30.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, ESI serves contractor and utility customers throughout Florida, the Caribbean and Latin America. ESI brings nine additional locations and over 220 associates to the Sonepar network. Sonepar plans to align the electrical contractor business of ESI with World Electric, while ESI’s utility segment will align with Irby Utilities, Sonepar’s national utility platform.



“With the acquisition of ESI, World Electric and Irby Utilities will significantly increase their operations within the Florida market making Sonepar the most impactful electrical and utility distributor in Florida,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America. “This acquisition offers a great opportunity to connect geographies and expertise to enhance services and capabilities for customers. ESI is a leading regional independent distributor, with the unique advantage of running a diverse business across both the electrical contractor and utility markets.”

Tammy Livers, President of World Electric, and Joe LeNoir, President of Irby Utilities, said in a joint statement:

“We are excited to have ESI join the World Electric and Irby Utility teams; ESI has an exceptional, customer-focused market reputation earned through driven performance and excellent operations. The ESI business further strengthens the customer and vendor relationships of our two organizations. We look forward to working with the talented ESI team to solidify our position as the go-to distributor in the Florida market.”

Harry Irwin, President, and CEO of ESI, commented:

“The dramatic growth that ESI has experienced with Supply Chain Equity Partners has led us to this exciting opportunity. We are thankful for their help and guidance which has enabled our success. What Sonepar will offer our ESI associates in capabilities, resources and professional growth was a key factor in our decision to choose them as our partner. I am very thankful to all our team members, customers, and vendor partners for supporting ESI over the last 53 years and look forward to watching ESI’s continued success as part of the Sonepar family.”

World Electric operates 18 branch locations throughout Florida and Georgia. Irby Utilities operates 46 branch locations across the US with a strong presence in Florida.

About Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services. Through a dense network of 80 brands spanning 40 countries, the Group has an ambitious transformation agenda to become the first global B-to-B electrical distributor to provide a fully digitalized and synchronized omnichannel experience to all customers. Drawing on the skill and passion of its 44,000 associates, Sonepar had sales of $33.1 billion in 2022.* For more information, visit www.sonepar.com.

*Figure converted to dollars from €31.416B at 1.054 USD/EUR average rate.