Imperial Dade Adds Jan-San Firm Janton

It is the distributor's 74th transaction.

Oct 2, 2023
Imperial Dade

Jersey City, NJ and Columbus, OH – October 2, 2023Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of The Janton Company and G&L Supply (together “Janton” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 73rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.  

Owned and operated by the Logan family, Janton is a premier distributor of janitorial products throughout Ohio. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Janton’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.  

"We are delighted to welcome the Janton team to the Imperial Dade family," said Robert Tillis. "Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon their already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners," said Jason Tillis.  

"The Janton family is excited to join a platform that is aligned with us in our approach to customer service. Imperial Dade's breadth of products and services make them the perfect partner." Said Dave Logan, President of The Janton Company.  

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 29 At 11 15 25 Am
SRS Distribution Acquires Sunniland Corp.
September 29, 2023
Tech Syn Blog Thumbnail
Triad Technologies Acquires Tech-Syn
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm
Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply
September 26, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 09 29 At 11 15 25 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
SRS Distribution Acquires Sunniland Corp.
Tech Syn Blog Thumbnail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triad Technologies Acquires Tech-Syn
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
Tech Syn Blog Thumbnail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triad Technologies Acquires Tech-Syn
Tech-Syn is a value-added distributor of seals, O-rings, hoses, fittings and related products.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply
AMSCO serves contractors across the Midwest and Southwest.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 22 56 Pm
Technology & Software
Advantive Acquires PLM, MES Developer Proplanner
The companies said Proplanner is the only assembly-focused PLM system available today.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Allient Acquires Sierramotion
The former Allied Motion Technologies said the company helps solve "complex motion control problems."
September 25, 2023
Og Meta
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gryphon Forms New Distribution Platform, Acquires Big Chief Inc.
The firm also announced a new distribution platform for industrial temperature management.
September 25, 2023
I Stock 815430462
Mergers & Acquisitions
M. Holland Sells its 3D Printing Group
Wisconsin material science firm Interfacial Consultants will acquire the business.
September 22, 2023
Header Genesis
Mergers & Acquisitions
Southwire to Acquire Genesis Wire & Cable
Genesis is currently owned by Resideo Technologies.
September 19, 2023
Deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Iowa Spring Acquires Northeast Spring
The deal expands Iowa Spring's capabilities as a supplier of precision-made springs.
September 18, 2023
From left: Chuck Reimel, Pye-Barker VP of business development, Iowa Fire owner Brett Pruitt, Iowa Fire VP Kris Schultz, and Pye-Barker Regional Director Chris Jensen.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Iowa Fire Equipment Company
The company now operates more than 170 locations across 40 states.
September 15, 2023
From left to right: Mirko Merlo, CERATIZIT Executive Board Member, Melissa Albeck, Randy Jones, Ric DiOrio and Andreas Lackner.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tooling Co. CERATIZIT Acquires Xceliron Corp.
Xceliron is an expert in solid carbide special tools for the aerospace industry.
September 14, 2023
I Stock 150915075
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Agrees to Acquire BrownCo
The Oklahoma company is a distributor of specialty concrete for commercial contractors.
September 12, 2023
New Location
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flexpak Acquires Katzke Packaging
The deal will expand the company's presence in Colorado.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 12 At 9 22 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ralik
The Quebec company distributes paper goods, packaging materials, and safety and janitorial products.
September 12, 2023
I Stock 1477647116
Mergers & Acquisitions
Watsco Acquires Gateway Supply
The deal will add 16 locations in key Sun Belt markets.
September 7, 2023