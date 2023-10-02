Imperial Dade Adds Jan-San Firm Janton

Jersey City, NJ and Columbus, OH – October 2, 2023 – Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of The Janton Company and G&L Supply (together “Janton” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 73rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Owned and operated by the Logan family, Janton is a premier distributor of janitorial products throughout Ohio. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Janton’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome the Janton team to the Imperial Dade family," said Robert Tillis. "Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon their already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners," said Jason Tillis.

"The Janton family is excited to join a platform that is aligned with us in our approach to customer service. Imperial Dade's breadth of products and services make them the perfect partner." Said Dave Logan, President of The Janton Company.