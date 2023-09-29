SRS Distribution Acquires Sunniland Corp.

Sunniland provides residential and commercial roofing products across Florida and Georgia.

SRS Distribution Inc.
Sep 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 29 At 11 15 25 Am
SRS

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Friday that it has acquired Sunniland Corporation, a distributor of residential and commercial roofing products and related accessories.

The company also provides professional grade fertilizers to the landscape supply market. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Sanford, Florida, Sunniland was founded in 1884 and is currently owned and operated by Tom Moore. The company has a branch network of 22 locations across Florida and South Georgia. Moore and the rest of the company’s leadership team will continue to lead Sunniland’s dedicated employee base under the existing brand, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers and employees.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Tom and the Sunniland team to the SRS family. The company is one of the most respected independents in the industry and will be an excellent fit within our existing branch network in the important Florida market," said Dan Tinker, president and CEO of SRS. "We have known Tom and admired his business for many years and are truly excited for what we can now accomplish together.”

“My family and I have spent over 40 years building Sunniland’s brand, reputation and culture. We have always prided ourselves on being an independent distributor, so the decision to join forces with SRS was not taken lightly," Moore said. "SRS’ employee-first mentality and familial atmosphere has created a truly unique platform where promoting exceptional customer service is at the heart of everything they do. I firmly believe SRS is the best home for our people and the business we’ve built and am confident that the future is bright for our two great companies.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 29, 2023
Tech Syn Blog Thumbnail
Triad Technologies Acquires Tech-Syn
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm
Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 22 56 Pm
Advantive Acquires PLM, MES Developer Proplanner
September 26, 2023
Related Stories
Tech Syn Blog Thumbnail
Mergers & Acquisitions
Triad Technologies Acquires Tech-Syn
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Allient Acquires Sierramotion
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply
AMSCO serves contractors across the Midwest and Southwest.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 22 56 Pm
Technology & Software
Advantive Acquires PLM, MES Developer Proplanner
The companies said Proplanner is the only assembly-focused PLM system available today.
September 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 25 At 2 50 45 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Allient Acquires Sierramotion
The former Allied Motion Technologies said the company helps solve "complex motion control problems."
September 25, 2023
Og Meta
Mergers & Acquisitions
Gryphon Forms New Distribution Platform, Acquires Big Chief Inc.
The firm also announced a new distribution platform for industrial temperature management.
September 25, 2023
I Stock 815430462
Mergers & Acquisitions
M. Holland Sells its 3D Printing Group
Wisconsin material science firm Interfacial Consultants will acquire the business.
September 22, 2023
Header Genesis
Mergers & Acquisitions
Southwire to Acquire Genesis Wire & Cable
Genesis is currently owned by Resideo Technologies.
September 19, 2023
Deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Iowa Spring Acquires Northeast Spring
The deal expands Iowa Spring's capabilities as a supplier of precision-made springs.
September 18, 2023
From left: Chuck Reimel, Pye-Barker VP of business development, Iowa Fire owner Brett Pruitt, Iowa Fire VP Kris Schultz, and Pye-Barker Regional Director Chris Jensen.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Pye-Barker Acquires Iowa Fire Equipment Company
The company now operates more than 170 locations across 40 states.
September 15, 2023
From left to right: Mirko Merlo, CERATIZIT Executive Board Member, Melissa Albeck, Randy Jones, Ric DiOrio and Andreas Lackner.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Tooling Co. CERATIZIT Acquires Xceliron Corp.
Xceliron is an expert in solid carbide special tools for the aerospace industry.
September 14, 2023
I Stock 150915075
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Agrees to Acquire BrownCo
The Oklahoma company is a distributor of specialty concrete for commercial contractors.
September 12, 2023
New Location
Mergers & Acquisitions
Flexpak Acquires Katzke Packaging
The deal will expand the company's presence in Colorado.
September 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 12 At 9 22 03 Am
Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade Acquires Ralik
The Quebec company distributes paper goods, packaging materials, and safety and janitorial products.
September 12, 2023
I Stock 1477647116
Mergers & Acquisitions
Watsco Acquires Gateway Supply
The deal will add 16 locations in key Sun Belt markets.
September 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 07 At 3 50 29 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Harrington Process Solutions Acquired by Bain Capital
The California piping and fluid process products distributor will continue under its current management.
September 7, 2023