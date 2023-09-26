Advantive Acquires PLM, MES Developer Proplanner

The companies said Proplanner is the only assembly-focused PLM system available today.

Advantive
Sep 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 22 56 Pm
Advantive/PRNewswire

TAMPA, Fla. — Advantive, a mission-critical software provider for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, announced its acquisition of Proplanner, a leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

This acquisition advances Advantive's commitment to driving innovation in the manufacturing and distribution lifecycle.

As the only assembly-focused PLM system available in the market today, Proplanner is trusted by many leading names in aerospace, automotive, agriculture and construction to help manage assembly line manufacturing, generate detailed work instructions, track the location of parts, and improve shop floor layout and efficiency. This acquisition adds expertise and elevates Advantive's capabilities across the assembly space while helping customers organize manufacturing data, prevent errors, and reduce costs.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Advantive as we embrace the future of manufacturing technology," said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Advantive. "With Proplanner's cutting-edge solutions and expertise, we are well-positioned to revolutionize the PLM space and bring unmatched value to our customers. This acquisition strengthens our resolve and brings Advantive to the forefront of innovation, and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead."

The Proplanner Assembly PLM solution features three technology platforms designed to increase efficiency: Assembly Planner, Shop Floor MES, and Flow Planner. Embraced by customers in heavy manufacturing, Proplanner complements Advantive's existing suite of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), MES, and Statistical Process Control (SPC) software by adding elements of analysis, tracking, and optimization to human-enabled product assembly.

With the addition of Proplanner, Advantive now covers every dimension of complex manufacturing processes, from planning and execution to assembly, quality, warehousing, transportation and more.

"We are thrilled to become part of Advantive's vision for the future," said Dave Sly, Proplanner CEO. "By joining forces with Advantive, we are excited to bring a synergistic suite of manufacturing solutions and value-generating software to our customers. Together, we will set new industry standards for efficiency and productivity."

