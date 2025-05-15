Verusen Launches AI ‘Explainability’ Agent

Supply chain software developer Verusen on Thursday announced the launch of a new “explainability” platform for its artificial intelligence technologies.

The company said that its new Explainability AI agent provides clarifications and explanations for AI-enabled MRO recommendations — allowing supply chain, operations and procurement teams to be able to trust and respond to AI-driven insights.

“Too often, enterprise AI is a black box — something you’re expected to trust without question,” Verusen Chief Product Officer Ross Sonnabend said in the announcement. “Our Explainability agent changes that. We’re explaining the ‘why’ behind the recommendations and decisions in a language our users can understand.”

Verusen says its Material Graph has ingested more than 41 million unique SKUs and $12 billion in annual inventory and spending — making it “the world’s largest MRO materials knowledge base.”