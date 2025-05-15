Verusen Launches AI ‘Explainability’ Agent

The software company says the platform will help companies “trust” AI-driven insights.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 15, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 1 57 47 Pm 65ce6cd961dff 6650a9c31988f

Supply chain software developer Verusen on Thursday announced the launch of a new “explainability” platform for its artificial intelligence technologies.

The company said that its new Explainability AI agent provides clarifications and explanations for AI-enabled MRO recommendations — allowing supply chain, operations and procurement teams to be able to trust and respond to AI-driven insights.

“Too often, enterprise AI is a black box — something you’re expected to trust without question,” Verusen Chief Product Officer Ross Sonnabend said in the announcement. “Our Explainability agent changes that. We’re explaining the ‘why’ behind the recommendations and decisions in a language our users can understand.”

Verusen says its Material Graph has ingested more than 41 million unique SKUs and $12 billion in annual inventory and spending — making it “the world’s largest MRO materials knowledge base.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Ep134
Security Breach: Dark AI, Hacker Evolutions Speeding Vulnerability Exploitation
May 15, 2025
B2 B
SugarCRM Announces sales-i Fully Integrated with Sugar Sell
May 6, 2025
Epicor
Epicor Expands AI to Boost Supply Chain Productivity
May 6, 2025
Related Stories
Nuvo network (40k+ businesses), Feb. 2025.
Technology & Software
B2B Trade Platform Raises $45M in Funding
Ac Machine Muster
Technology & Software
AutoCrib Founder Stephen Pixley Announces Retirement
Screenshot 2025 04 22 At 1 52 18 Pm
Technology & Software
Former Tesla Officials Debut Supply Chain Platform
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
B2 B
Technology & Software
SugarCRM Announces sales-i Fully Integrated with Sugar Sell
The AI solution helps sellers identify cross-sell and up-sell opportunities.
May 6, 2025
Epicor
Technology & Software
Epicor Expands AI to Boost Supply Chain Productivity
Epicor AI helps enhance performance, navigate disruption and unlock efficiencies.
May 6, 2025
Shop Floor
Technology & Software
How MOM Revolutionizes Modern Shop Floor
The integration of several functions into one workflow is especially valuable for manufacturers.
May 5, 2025
Nuvo network (40k+ businesses), Feb. 2025.
Technology & Software
B2B Trade Platform Raises $45M in Funding
Nuvo says it aims to modernize B2B connections and collaboration.
May 2, 2025
Ac Machine Muster
Technology & Software
AutoCrib Founder Stephen Pixley Announces Retirement
Pixley developed one of the first industrial vending solutions in his garage.
May 1, 2025
Ep138tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Why Ransomware, Credential Theft and Phishing Schemes Persist
Manufacturing led in cyberattacks for the fourth straight year, but history points to improvement.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 22 At 1 52 18 Pm
Technology & Software
Former Tesla Officials Debut Supply Chain Platform
Atomic says companies can begin seeing results “within an hour.”
April 22, 2025
I Stock 1197283048
Technology & Software
How Intelligent Order Fulfillment Can Boost Profits — With Help from AI
Order accuracy isn’t just a metric — it’s a lifeline.
April 22, 2025
I Stock 1437265281
Technology & Software
Using AI to Identify Safety Hazards at Schneider Electric
When failure can lead to multiple fatalities, it’s better to get it right than to get it fast.
April 21, 2025
Ep137
Video
Security Breach: Insecure Webcam Was All a Ransomware Group Needed
Endpoint security tools worked, but the hackers worked harder for their payday.
April 16, 2025
Aaic
Technology & Software
NAW Partners with AI Research Consortium
The organizations hope to accelerate the adoption of AI in the distribution sector.
April 7, 2025
Ep132
Technology & Software
Security Breach: IABs, Dark Web Fueling Ransomware Surge
Inside the evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service groups and why they continue to target manufacturing.
March 31, 2025
Computer Crime Concept 516607038 2125x1416 (1)
Technology & Software
Supply Chain Thefts Tied to Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities
Hacking databases and scheduling software is allowing thieves to target products before they're delivered.
March 27, 2025
Ppe
Technology & Software
The Emerging Role of PPE in Manufacturing Industry’s Digital Transformation
Safety managers still rely on pen and paper to track hundreds to thousands of protective gear.
March 25, 2025