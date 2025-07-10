Industrial Distributors Reduce Stockouts and Improve Vendor Relationships with Automated Procure-to-Pay Technology

Most invoices are still received on paper, manually approved and paid with paper checks.

James Mallory
Jul 10, 2025
Laurence Smale Cave Direct 85 1
Acumatica

In today’s fast-past distribution environment, stock-outs and disconnected procurement processes cripple operations, reduce profit margins and erode vendor relationships and customer loyalty. So, for industrial distributors, optimizing the procure-to-pay cycle isn’t just a back-office function. It’s a strategic imperative that can determine whether a business thrives or struggles to survive.

What Is Procure-to-Pay?

The procure-to-pay process encompasses the complete workflow from identifying purchasing needs to settling vendor payments. Efficient procure-to-pay cycles rely on connectivity, collaboration and automation, but, despite technological advances, most accounts payable invoices are still received on paper, manually approved, and paid via paper checks. This can quickly lead to errors, missing paperwork, lost checks, damaged vendor relationships, strained cash flow and unhappy customers.

However, industrial distributors can avoid these issues with modern distribution management software that applies built-in business intelligence, machine learning and configurable workflows that automate and streamline the procure-to-pay process. It is the most strategic way to prevent stock-outs with proactive inventory planning, fortify vendor relationships with transparent collaboration, and gain business agility with cloud-based data.

Procure-to-Pay Phases Streamlined with Technology

While procure-to-pay involves many major components—including requests and requisitions, vendor bidding, inventory replenishment, time-phased demand planning, purchase orders, inventory and warehouse management, accounts payable, general ledger, business intelligence and reporting — the entire process can be broken down into four phases.

Preparation

The procure-to-pay process actually begins well before a purchase order is created. It starts with identifying a need. For industrial distributors, this means identifying the products or services necessary to support operations or meet customer demand.

That need is then translated into action. If the request is for a large transaction or an item that is not regularly stocked, it may require managerial or departmental approval. If so, it is forwarded to the appropriate approver, who will accept or reject it. If the request is rejected, it can be revised to meet the approval criteria.

Once a requisition is approved, the purchasing manager or other designated procurement party takes over. They may convert the requisition into a formal purchase order, request vendor quotes, or launch a vendor bidding process.

There are multiple touchpoints in the preparation phase, and technology designed for industrial distributors can make all of them run more smoothly and efficiently. 

For instance, visibility is a common challenge when identifying a need. It’s hard to know what you need if you can’t see what you already have. That’s why modern distribution-focused business management systems include powerful tools for managing both stock and non-stock inventory. These systems enable decision-makers to assess current inventory levels and identify gaps instantly. If a needed item has been purchased before and already exists in the system, it can be directly selected and reordered. If an item is new, it can be created in the system or requisitioned from a current or potential supplier.

Look for a platform that supports detailed item attributes, such as size, color and style; lot or serial tracking; and flexible item creation from imports, vendor files, requisitions, or estimates. It should also support non-inventoried items, like services, supplies and expenses — everything from support contracts to maintenance materials.

Equally important is how well the system connects departments and software across the organization, how comprehensive its supplier management capabilities are, and how well it can serve as a central record for all procurement-related activities. A fully integrated business management solution provides real-time data, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making. It streamlines onboarding new vendors, maintaining vendor catalogs, and handling contracts, taxes and complex billing scenarios. And it is able to log calls, send emails, manage 1099 details and support regulatory compliance.

If your business management system can’t do all of this, it may not be equipped to meet the demands of today’s industrial distribution environment. 

Procurement

After all the preparation is complete, it’s time for the actual procuring. The industrial distributor will select the vendor to work with, based on factors like price, quality, or other determining criteria. A purchase order is created, and the vendor provides the requested goods or services. If physical items have been purchased, they are stored in stock or shipped directly from the vendor to the customer.

A business management system with built-in requisition management features enables purchasing managers to generate requisitions directly within the system and manage vendor responses through a one-click conversion process. This automatically generates a purchase order from a winning vendor quote. You should also be able to generate purchase orders from approved requisitions and create them from scratch if necessary.

When inventory is received, the system should automate the purchase receipt data entry process, including information about the vendor, types of items received, units of measure, warehouse and location details, quantities received and dates. Lot and serial numbers should be automatically captured upon receipt, and warehouse management features should be optimized for use on mobile devices, making it easy for on-the-move warehouse employees to keep track of where items are located and when they were last updated.

Payment

Paying the vendor is, of course, one of the most essential parts of procure-to-pay, but it is fraught with manual processes. Again, despite advances in technology, most companies still process payments manually from paper invoices received in the mail or electronic bills sent by email. Accounting professionals spend countless hours entering data, matching invoices to purchase orders, and processing payments. Manual processes are prone to data entry errors, which can delay payments and result in late penalties that strain vendor relationships. 

Modern business management applications incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling industrial distributors to automate payment processing and maintain strong vendor relationships. Some critical invoicing, bill creation, reconciliation and payment processing features to look for are:

  • Automatic identification of vendor, terms, currency, line items, amounts and other details from scanned or electronic vendor bills. This information should also be automatically mapped to accounts payable records.
  • Automatic conversion of invoices into accounts payable bills.
  • Support for check, ACH and credit payments, as well as bill reversal, prepayments, landed costs and tax calculations.
  • Configurable workflows for reviewing and approving accounts payable bills.
  • Automated bank feeds and artificial intelligence for expense matching.
  • Tools to validate vendor information to make sure each payment is processed correctly and sent to the correct location.

Process Improvement

With every turn of the procure-to-pay cycle, there are always ways to improve it. The key to continuous improvement is having access to real-time, accurate information through financial and operational reports, role-based dashboards, system-generated alerts, and dimensional business intelligence that provides actionable insights. Choose software that will help you:

  • Identify overdue payments before they become a problem.
  • Create dashboards to monitor expenses and vendor performance.
  • Automate text or email notifications for large bills, discount deadlines, overdue payments and other insights.
  • Monitor key performance indicators and extract actionable information.
  • Take advantage of early payment discounts.
  • Manage, store and retrieve vendor documents.

The system should be able to accommodate any customization your industrial distribution business requires. Because the right system doesn’t just support procurement in general. It empowers you to better manage your specific procure-to-pay cycle, turning a complex process into a strategic advantage.

James Mallory is a senior product marketing manager at Acumatica. To learn more about streamlined procure-to-pay, read Acumatica’s free eBook, Automate Procure-to-Pay with Acumatica.

Latest in Technology & Software
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
Sponsored
The Logistics and Transportation Survival Guide
June 18, 2025
Laurence Smale Cave Direct 85 1
Reduce Stockouts and Improve Vendor Relationships with Automated Procure-to-Pay Technology
July 10, 2025
Ep141tn
Security Breach: You Think You Know Me
July 2, 2025
Ep135tn
Security Breach: Avoiding the Ostrich Approach
June 19, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 07 10 At 1 36 48 Pm
Technology & Software
Proton.ai Launches Conversational AI Assistant
Schneider Electric location, Houston, March 2020.
Technology & Software
Schneider Electric to Partner with Chip Giant on ‘AI Factories’
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b 682202be52b7e
Technology & Software
Kennametal Invests in Manufacturing Software Startup
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Technology & Software
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Here's how to keep products moving, avoid unnecessary costs, and leverage data to hit every supply chain KPI.
June 18, 2025
Ep141tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: You Think You Know Me
Cookies-based attacks and why machine identities might be the biggest cybersecurity risk.
July 2, 2025
Ep135tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Avoiding the Ostrich Approach
How one organization has dedicated its efforts to cyber solutions for manufacturing.
June 19, 2025
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif parts of its business, shuttering stores and slashing 29,000 jobs in an effort to reduce costs.
Technology & Software
Amazon CEO Jassy Says AI Will Reduce Its Corporate Workforce in Next Few Years
"We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today."
June 18, 2025
Peach Istock Ai Cyber
Technology & Software
Reliable AI: Finding the Perfect Mix of AI Models
AI solutions in manufacturing demand an understanding of what’s needed to make them trustable.
June 12, 2025
Schneider Electric location, Houston, March 2020.
Technology & Software
Schneider Electric to Partner with Chip Giant on ‘AI Factories’
The companies hope to build AI-ready computing infrastructure in “Europe and beyond.”
June 12, 2025
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto
Technology & Software
Honeywell Rolls Out AI-Powered Cyber Solutions
The company launched three solutions focused on elevating industrial security.
June 12, 2025
A data center owned by Amazon Web Services, front right, is under construction next to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant in Berwick, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Technology & Software
Amazon to Spend $20B on Data Centers in Pennsylvania
One will be located next to a nuclear power plant.
June 9, 2025
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Technology & Software
Smart Selling Starts with Smart Data
How BI and AI are transforming manufacturing sales.
June 3, 2025
Ai
Technology & Software
Adopt AI-Powered ERP Carefully or Risk Losing Ground
Businesses can suffer costly setbacks if they rush implementation without a clear plan.
May 29, 2025
Ep139tn
Video
Security Breach: 'We've Made Our Own Prison'
Insider threats are creating new attack vectors, but old-school solutions could rise to the challenge.
May 28, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b 682202be52b7e
Technology & Software
Kennametal Invests in Manufacturing Software Startup
The companies say they plan to scale Toolpath’s platform "globally."
May 27, 2025
Us Binary Flag Mirsad Sarajlic
Technology & Software
CISA Warns of New Threats Targeting U.S. Industrial Sector
Bad actors include a highly volatile infostealer, and cyber espionage schemes targeting support for Ukraine.
May 22, 2025
Dhl Mou Still 768x542
Technology & Software
DHL Group Signs MOU with Boston Dynamics for Additional 1,000-Robot Deployment
The logistics company has invested more than $1.1 billion in automation over the last three years.
May 22, 2025
Brian Gardner Ceo For Crm Cover
Technology & Software
Brian Gardner Releases New Book: 'CEO for CRM'
The founder of SalesProcess360 contends that CRM won't be successful without leaders.
May 20, 2025