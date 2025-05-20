Brian Gardner Releases New Book: 'CEO for CRM'

The founder of SalesProcess360 contends that CRM won't be successful without leaders.

May 20, 2025
Brian Gardner Ceo For Crm Cover
Brian Gardner/SalesProcess360

Houston, Texas – May 17, 2025 – SalesProcess360 is proud to announce the release of CEO for CRM: Your Roadmap for CRM Success, a new book authored by SalesProcess360 Founder Brian Gardner.

Written for leaders in industrial markets, including distributors, manufacturers and manufacturer representative firms, the book offers a practical guide to implementing customer relationship management (CRM) systems with long-term success in mind.

“After years of working with companies, I’ve found that CRM success comes down to one thing: putting a sales-minded leader in charge. You need a CEO for CRM who knows sales inside and out to make it stick,” Gardner said.

Brian Gardner, founder, SalesProcess360Brian Gardner, founder, SalesProcess360SalesProcess360

Drawing from more than 25 years of experience in industrial sales management and CRM strategy, Gardner provides a proven, leadership-driven approach to CRM adoption. Before founding Selltis, a CRM platform built for industrial sales teams, Gardner spent 15 years as a sales manager for a major industrial rep/distribution firm. His firsthand experience with the pain points and potential of CRM formed the foundation of this book.

At the heart of CEO for CRM: Your Roadmap for CRM Success is the introduction of a critical role: the CEO for CRM. This designated leader is responsible for guiding CRM strategy and ensuring company-wide adoption—whether it’s a first-time implementation or a reboot of a past initiative.

CEO for CRM: Your Roadmap for CRM Success is an interactive guide that addresses common challenges and offers practical solutions. Each chapter concludes with reflection questions to help readers assess and apply key insights. Topics include:

  • Why appointing a dedicated CEO for CRM is essential
  • Building a strategic roadmap
  • The role of Super Users in CRM adoption
  • Leveraging day-in-the-life scripts for vendor evaluation and user training
  • Using scorecards to select the right CRM vendor
  • Creating role-based dashboards for meaningful insights
  • Gaining team buy-in by emphasizing the Why behind CRM

Gardner emphasizes a leadership-first mindset that implements CRM in phases: “CRM is a marathon, not a sprint.”

The book features a foreword by Robert M. Borsh, Associate Professor in the Engineering Technology & Industrial Distribution Department within the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University, who commends Gardner’s deep industry expertise and commitment to CRM excellence.

Mike Marks, Founding Partner at Indian River Consulting Group, a distribution and manufacturing consulting firm, introduces the book as “a practical way forward that aligns technology with real-world sales dynamics.”

CEO for CRM: Your Roadmap for CRM Success is the follow-up to Gardner’s first book, “ROI from CRM,” and is now available for purchase on Amazon.

About SalesProcess360

SalesProcess360 is a team of CRM architects helping industrial manufacturers, reps and distributor companies bridge the gap between business needs, technology and sales processes. SalesProcess360 assists with vendor selection, project design, execution and onboarding for a CRM that works for your business. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.salesprocess360.com.


