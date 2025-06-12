Schneider Electric to Partner with Nvidia on ‘AI Factories’

The companies hope to build AI-ready computing infrastructure in “Europe and beyond.”

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 12, 2025
Schneider Electric location, Houston, March 2020.
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

Schneider Electric will partner with advanced chip company Nvidia to develop systems for what are known as “AI factories,” the companies announced Wednesday.

AI factories provide the computing infrastructure for management of the entire AI lifecycle, according to Nvidia; European Union leaders have set a goal of building more than a dozen AI factories and five “gigafactories” across the continent.

Under the agreement, outlined during Nvidia’s developer conference in Paris, the two companies will jointly work on research and development of systems supporting the AI-ready infrastructure, including power, cooling, controls, and “high-denisity rack systems.”

Schneider also outlined a new suite of data center solutions Wednesday, including “pod-based” scalable architectures for the rapid deployment of AI data centers.

“Schneider Electric and NVIDIA are not just partners — our teams are driving advanced R&D, co-developing the infrastructure needed to power the next wave of AI factories globally,” Schneider CEO Olivier Blum said in a statement.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, meanwhile, added that the companies would help develop the systems needed for AI factories to bring “AI to every company, industry and society.”

