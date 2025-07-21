Data Utilization Key to AI Adoption, Sustainability and Growth

When treated as a strategic asset, data becomes a powerful catalyst for transformation.

Robbie LaRocca
Jul 21, 2025
I Stock 1219651668
iStock.com/Kittiphat Abhiratvorakul

The fourth industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0, is in full swing, introducing new technologies and tools that perform best when fed on a steady diet of quality data. 

With so many new innovations to sustain, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), modern manufacturing companies can scarcely afford to waste data. These models require a constant stream of information to deliver maximum impact, but not just any material will do. High-quality data is the key to harnessing AI’s full potential.

AI models struggle to learn from inaccurate or incomplete data, leading to unreliable outputs that may contain errors or perpetuate biases. When treated as a strategic asset that powers technology while enhancing workflows and sustainability, data becomes a powerful catalyst for transformation. It fuels accelerated AI adoption among manufacturers and distributors looking to optimize operations, streamline supply chains, and drive meaningful change. With the right integration tools and systems in place, high-quality data can punch well above its weight and supply significant advantages to companies that use it strategically.

Invest in a Strong Foundation for AI and Predictive Analytics 

Businesses that prioritize meticulous, well-organized management processes ensure the maintenance of high-quality, validated data. When standardized and consistent, it can flow seamlessly from operational systems, like supply chain management (SCM) software, into AI and ML technology. This allows manufacturers and distributors to create predictive models that deliver strategic guidance. 

With solid data, such models can also optimize energy usage, reduce waste, and increase sustainability. By streamlining processes to deliver products efficiently and on time, businesses can boost customer satisfaction and loyalty — a critical competitive advantage in industries that prize speed. Fully integrating AI into operations requires an investment in strong data infrastructure to serve as a foundation for success. To move through the first phase, companies must understand the two critical phases of data: collection and analysis. 

Listen to Data and Handle it with Care 

Manufacturers that excel at gathering data may struggle to extract meaningful insights to inform better decisions. For instance, machine downtime, efficiency metrics, and part turnover data can highlight areas for improvement; however, raw data alone isn’t enough to effect change. It must be structured and contextualized to be useful. Without a clear framework for managing and analyzing data, organizations may find it difficult to identify patterns, interpret trends, and translate findings into actionable strategies. The inability to effectively process data can leave businesses overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information at their disposal. 

An organized approach is crucial, starting with titling and categorizing data for easy access. Without consistent and standardized naming conventions, like universal part numbers or process identifiers, information becomes fragmented across companies. Retrieval and interpretation are difficult and may obscure findings that could lead to improvement. A standardized nomenclature is essential to extracting helpful insights and understanding the larger story told by the data. 

Poor-quality data can result in expensive errors, delays, or misinformed decisions and is estimated to cost companies an average of $15 million per year in losses. Industry leaders with access to reliable, applicable data can more easily anticipate potential challenges and take action quickly, such as correcting a machinery issue or pinpointing productivity barriers on the shop floor. Teams can act faster, work smarter, and improve their overall productivity. 

The Benefits of Real-Time Shop Floor Data Collection 

The introduction of real-time data collection systems has been a game-changer for both manufacturers and distributors. Here’s how it’s making an impact: 

  • Automating Data Collection: Automated tools reduce the time spent on manual entries, eliminate human error, and enable faster decision-making through centralized data systems.
  • Enhanced Data Quality: Real-time tracking ensures the information is accurate and actionable, allowing issues to be resolved promptly.
  • Improved Efficiency: With access to up-to-the-minute production data, companies can reduce waste, optimize workflows, and proactively address inefficiencies.
  • Streamlined Communication: Modern shop floor data collection (SFDC) systems provide operational visibility, reporting on downtime, waste, cost tracking, and more—all in real time.
  • Organizational Visibility: When data is centralized and accessible, management gains a holistic view of operations. This visibility enables informed, data-driven strategies that improve productivity.

Supply Chain Management Systems Supercharge Data Visibility 

Supply chains today face unprecedented challenges — from global disruptions to unpredictable demand patterns — making complete data visibility a necessity. In fact, supply chain pressures have been unusually high for years, with nearly 90% of the months from 2017 to 2023 experiencing above-average strain. To keep operations running smoothly despite these hardships, it is essential to adhere to best practices and utilize the most advanced tools. 

Utilizing an SCM system to facilitate data integration and automation enables businesses to optimize inventory, monitor deliveries, and respond swiftly to changing conditions. The end-to-end transparency offered by SCM software helps manufacturers and distributors identify inefficiencies, eliminate bottlenecks, and streamline operations. 

Better clarity boosts performance and profitability by reducing overhead costs and ensuring consistent supply management. Additionally, real-time data access through SCM systems promotes precise stock tracking and scheduling so team leaders can make faster, more informed decisions. With SCM technology, companies can transform their supply chains into agile, data-driven networks that keep pace with evolving industries. Investing in advanced tools doesn’t just improve effectiveness — it boosts companies’ ability to adapt to market fluctuations quickly and confidently.

Manufacturers and distributors with vast reserves of operational data need to shift the focus from real-time collection to effective utilization. The suboptimal use of any data is a missed opportunity that’s becoming increasingly costly. 

Structured, high-quality data revitalizes operations, enhances visibility, and facilitates the use of industry-redefining technologies like AI and predictive analytics. Organizations that leverage tools like SCM software and SFDC systems within a sturdy data management framework are ideally positioned to unlock hidden efficiencies, simplify processes and drive real change. 

Robbie LaRocca is a senior sales engineer at Advantive.

