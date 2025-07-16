Rexel Subsidiary, Schneider Electric Turn Custom Van into ‘Mobile Technology Showcase’

A customized van outfitted with cutting-edge industrial automation products and solutions has made its way across the southern and eastern U.S. in recent days, organizers announced.



Mayer, a subsidiary of Rexel USA, partnered with Schneider Electric, Generac and other companies to build the Mayer “Digital Command” vehicle. The van features a rotating lineup of products from Cisco, Fluke, Hubbell Inc., Milwaukee Tool, nVent Hoffman and more.



Mayer officials said the program intends to bring innovation straight to customers’ doorsteps. The tour’s stops include customer facilities and Mayer branch locations, along with trade shows and universities.



“Our customers want more than just a product demo — they want to engage, ask questions and understand how these technologies can solve real-world challenges,” said Bill Stone, vice president of digital buildings and factories at Mayer. “The Digital Command vehicle gives us a unique opportunity to have those conversations in person.”