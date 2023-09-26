Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply

AMSCO serves contractors across the Midwest and Southwest.

Heritage Distribution Holdings
Sep 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 26 At 2 28 33 Pm

ATLANTA — Heritage Distribution Holdings, the U.S. platform for global HVAC wholesaler Beijer Ref, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of AMSCO Supply, a wholesale HVAC distributor serving contractors in the Midwest and Southwest, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas – territories adjacent to Heritage's current holdings.

AMSCO has annual sales of approximately $45 million.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AMSCO Supply is a family-owned company with more than 45 years of experience. The AMSCO team comprises skilled professionals committed to providing solutions for different HVAC market segments, such as residential add-on replacements and commercial projects. The company has strong alignment with Heritage Distribution’s key suppliers.

AMSCO will continue to operate under its own brand in both distribution and marketing. The existing management will roll over investment into Heritage Distribution and continue to run the business. The acquisition is expected to have a minor positive impact on the group’s result and position. AMSCO Supply employs approximately 50 people.

Alex Averitt, CEO Heritage, Distribution, said:

"We are excited to welcome AMSCO to the Heritage Distribution family and expand Beijer Ref’s U.S. platform into adjacent areas. As we continue to grow through strategic acquisitions, we are adding new customers and enabling more people to live healthier and more comfortable lives."

