Heritage Distribution Acquires AMSCO Supply

ATLANTA — Heritage Distribution Holdings, the U.S. platform for global HVAC wholesaler Beijer Ref, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of AMSCO Supply, a wholesale HVAC distributor serving contractors in the Midwest and Southwest, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas – territories adjacent to Heritage's current holdings.

AMSCO has annual sales of approximately $45 million.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AMSCO Supply is a family-owned company with more than 45 years of experience. The AMSCO team comprises skilled professionals committed to providing solutions for different HVAC market segments, such as residential add-on replacements and commercial projects. The company has strong alignment with Heritage Distribution’s key suppliers.

AMSCO will continue to operate under its own brand in both distribution and marketing. The existing management will roll over investment into Heritage Distribution and continue to run the business. The acquisition is expected to have a minor positive impact on the group’s result and position. AMSCO Supply employs approximately 50 people.

