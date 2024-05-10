White Cap Acquires National Ladder & Scaffold Co.

The Michigan company is a distributor of safety products, equipment and workwear.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
May 10, 2024
White Cap

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, announced Friday that it acquired National Ladder & Scaffold Co., a Michigan-based distributor of safety products, equipment and workwear for contractors serving residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure end markets.

National Ladder & Scaffold Co. is now part of the White Cap suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

"For nearly 90 years, National Ladder has served as a trusted supplier of safety products across the Midwest, and we know their experienced associates, product offerings and established locations will strengthen our ability to provide broader access to quality products and excellent service for local customers," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO of White Cap.

"We believe our new partnership with White Cap reaffirms our commitment to delivering a world-class service experience and broad suite of differentiated products to our customers," said Corrado Corradi, president of National Ladder & Scaffold Co. "This partnership also enhances our ability to provide new development opportunities for our associates at a growing company with a national footprint and a family-oriented culture."

Founded in 1935 in Detroit, the company's original focus was on manufacturing straight and extension wood ladders to customers in a wide variety of end markets across the Midwest. In 1984, the company established the Contractors Clothing segment to distribute workwear clothing specific to the construction trade. By 2024, these two entities had merged to become National Ladder & Scaffold Co. Now in its fourth generation of family management, the company has developed a strong reputation as a leading distributor of direct-to-jobsite safety products, equipment, clothing and personal protection equipment.

