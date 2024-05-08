Abrasives & Tools of N.H., Northern Tool Supply Announce Merger

Northern will continue to operate with the same management and staff as a division of ATNH.

Abrasives & Tools of N.H. Inc.
May 8, 2024
CONCORD, N.H. — Abrasives & Tools of N.H. Inc. on Monday announced news that will allow the company to serve customers with more resources and efficiency than ever before.

ATNH announced that Northern Tool Supply Co., based in Gorham, Maine, is combining its operations with Abrasives & Tools. NTS will now be known as Northern Tool Supply, a division of ATNH.

ATNH is an independently owned industrial distribution house that has served the Northeast since 1967. ATNH has expanded its footprint exponentially in the last several years, and adding a respected company like Northern Tool Supply will allow it to expand that footprint even further. 

Northern Tool Supply will continue to operate as it has been — with the same management and staff leading the way — to carry on the superior level of customer service and dedication to technical support it has become known for. Norther will continue to operate from its current facility in Gorham. 

The combination of these distributorship operations will allow us to better serve our customers with added resources, more opportunities for training and new product roll outs and a higher efficiency level in problem solving and cost savings.

