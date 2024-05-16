GMS to Acquire Yvon Building Supply

TUCKER, Ga. — GMS Inc., a leading North American specialty building products distributor, announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Yvon Building Supply Inc., Yvon Insulation Corp., Yvon Insulation Windsor, Laminated Glass Technologies Inc., and Right Fit Foam Insulation Ltd. for an aggregate purchase price of up to $196.5 million Canadian.

This transaction is expected to close in July 2024 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

For over 10 years, Yvon has provided high-quality building supplies and has been a trusted partner to customers throughout Greater Toronto and Ontario. With seven locations across Ontario, Yvon provides drywall, insulation, steel, ceilings and other complementary products and related services, including installed insulation. For the 12 months ended Feb. 29, 2024, Yvon generated net revenues in excess of $190 million Canadian.

“We are excited about this opportunity to expand our presence in southern Ontario and look forward to welcoming the Yvon team of highly respected and knowledgeable building products professionals to GMS," said John C. Turner, Jr., president and chief executive officer of GMS. "Reflecting the continued execution of our growth strategy, we look forward to this transaction expanding our product and service offerings, including further expanding our complementary products category, in the fast-growing Greater Toronto area and throughout southern Ontario.”

Tom Scott, president of Yvon, added, “This acquisition is an exciting next chapter for the Yvon team. With shared values and a strong commitment to delivering outstanding customer service, joining with an industry leader like GMS represents an exciting growth opportunity for the combined business and an opportunity to better serve our customers with expanded service and product offerings.”

GMS expects to fund this transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its established revolving credit facility.

Following the close of the transaction, the newly acquired businesses are expected to continue to operate under their existing brand names and under the leadership of Scott. In addition, Yvon will partner with GMS Canada’s Watson and Blair brands in the local market.