Bishop Lifting Acquires Oceanside Equipment

HOUSTON — Bishop Lifting, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, on Tuesday announced the completed acquisition of Oceanside Equipment, a leading wholesale distributor of rigging and mooring products.

Headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, with a location in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland, Oceanside has served customers since 1990, when Greg Maloney started the company as an aquaculture industry distributor. Since then, the company has expanded its services across Canada, serving marine, mining, transportation and manufacturing end markets.

Oceanside marks Bishop's 14th acquisition since 2012 and is the seventh add-on acquisition since Altamont's investment. Oceanside's Canada locations and strong private label OCEAN offering support Bishop's ongoing strategy to become the leading provider of lifting products and services not only in the United States but across North America. Post-acquisition, Oceanside will keep its branding and its teams, with Greg Maloney, Gary Sullivan and Vincent Penton continuing in commercial and leadership roles.

"The acquisition of Oceanside marks our first physical locations in Canada and continues our strategy to expand our core solution offerings and footprint to serve customers locally across North America," said Harold King, CEO of Bishop Lifting. "Oceanside has strong customer relationships across Canada, and I am excited to welcome the entire team to the Bishop family."

"Bishop Lifting is a great home for our employees and a partner to steward the business we have built over thirty-plus years," said Maloney. "I look forward to working with Bishop to continue investing in products and distribution to serve our collective customers across North America."