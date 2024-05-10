Ficodis Group Acquires Dorson

MONTREAL — The Ficodis Group has announced the acquisition of Dorson Ltd., an Anjou-based company specializing in the distribution of tools, fasteners, mechanical and chemical anchoring systems and hardware items with sales outlets, showrooms and warehouses in Montreal, Gatineau, Sherbrooke and Mirabel.

“Dorson Ltd. stands out in Quebec due to its inventories of quality products, which are among the largest in Canada, and through its customer service offering high-level technical and project services," said Christophe Bévillard, president of the Ficodis Group. “This acquisition strengthens our service offering in Quebec. The expertise we gain by acquiring Dorson Ltd. will enable us to better meet the needs of customers working in Quebec’s residential construction sector, thanks to quality local services and competitive prices.”

Dorson Ltd. was founded in 1972, in Anjou, by Claude d’Orsonnens and his wife; their two sons, Michel and Martin d’Orsonnens, eventually took over the business. The company currently employs 27 people qualified in the sale of tools, fasteners and tool repairs. Specializing in fastening and tooling systems, it also offers repair services for tools of various brands. By joining the Ficodis Network, Dorson Ltd. will be able to expand its product offering, most particularly with the Cromson, Lion and Opsial range of products which are exclusive to the Ficodis Network.

With this 26th acquisition in its history, Ficodis will benefit from Dorson Ltd.’s integrated know-how, thereby allowing it to offer a wider range of products as well as improved local services to players within Quebec’s residential and commercial construction sector, a growth area for years to come.

"When the opportunity arose for Dorson Ltd. to become part of the Ficodis family, we saw it as a chance to ensure the continuity of Dorson, a company founded in 1972 by our parents," said Martin D’Orsonnens, director of Dorson Ltd. “By joining the Ficodis Group, Dorson will benefit from a wider variety of products, increased purchasing power, and the experience of all Ficodis members. We add to each of these advantages Dorson's 50 years of experience in residential, commercial and industrial construction, which ultimately will be beneficial for everyone."