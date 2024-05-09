Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Valley Lumber & Rental

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners, a leading building materials distribution company, announced its acquisition of Valley Lumber & Rental, a prominent provider of hardware and building supplies located in Victor, Idaho.

This partnership highlights Valley Lumber & Rental's success story as a trusted supplier in the Teton Valley community for more than two decades.

Known for its commitment to service, value and quality, Valley Lumber & Rental is poised for growth and will continue serving the community with Kodiak's support.

“Our partnership with Kodiak opens exciting opportunities for growth and innovation,” said Valley Lumber & Rental President Whitney Gardiner. “We're eager to leverage Kodiak’s expansive network of resources to enhance our services and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Established in 2003, Valley Lumber & Rental has been a cornerstone business in the Teton Valley area for over 20 years, surviving economic challenges and remaining a well-known anchor in the community. Through donations to non-profits, participation in construction industry education programs, and its status as the largest business of its kind in the area, Valley Lumber & Rental has contributed significantly to the local community and construction landscape.

“Our acquisition of Valley Lumber & Rental underscores Kodiak’s commitment to growth and investment with great partners in thriving markets like the Teton Valley,” said Kodiak Building Partners CEO Steve Swinney. “By partnering with Valley Lumber & Rental, we’re positioned to tap into the force in the universe that makes things happen — all you have to do is get in touch with it, stop thinking and let things happen.”

As Kodiak and Valley Lumber & Rental begin to work together, they will focus on empowering Valley Lumber & Rental to build on its success and continue delivering excellent service and products to its customers. With Kodiak's partnership, Valley Lumber & Rental aims to expand its market reach with greater outside sales support, enhance retail sales and leverage shared industry knowledge to improve efficiency.

Whit Gardiner will continue to lead the organization which will be a part of Kodiak’s growing Northwest region.