Macomb Group Acquires Woodhill Supply

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Macomb Group Inc. announced Monday that it acquired the operations of Woodhill Supply Inc.

Founded in 1958, Woodhill Supply is headquartered in Willoughby, Ohio, with a second branch located in Cleveland. The buildings at both sites, totaling over 385,000 square feet, were also acquired by the Macomb Group in related transactions.

"For some time now, we have discussed adding Woodhill's service branches to our existing network and the benefits of bringing additional product and service capabilities to their loyal customer base in Northeast Ohio," said Mark Calzolano, chief corporate development officer of the Macomb Group. "It took some time to coordinate various aspects of the transaction involving the operating business and the real estate, but recognizing the impact this will have on our organization and Woodhill's customers made it all the more worthwhile."

"Our operations now stretch from the Midwest through the Mid-Atlantic and down through the Southeast. The opportunity to utilize Willoughby's 300,000-square-foot facility on 25 acres as another major distribution hub will enhance our abilities to more quickly and efficiently serve our growing customer base," added Keith Schatko, executive vice president and an owner of the Macomb Group.

President and owner of Woodhill Supply, Arnold Kaufman, said, "Joining our dedicated team with the Macomb Group will provide resources previously unavailable to Woodhill's customers. After 66 years of serving Northeast Ohio, this move will ensure that the relationships nurtured will continue to thrive for another 66 years and beyond."