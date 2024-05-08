Imperial Dade Acquires R.D. McMillen

RDM provides jan-san solutions across Illinois.

Imperial Dade
May 8, 2024
Imperial Dade truck in San Diego, May 1, 2024.
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and DECATUR, Ill. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of R.D. McMillen Inc.

The transaction represents the 85th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

With history dating back to 1964, RDM has a legacy of providing top tier janitorial solutions, service and expertise with coverage across Illinois. Owned and operated by Shannon McMillen-Binder, the company remains committed to providing their customers and associates with the highest level of attention. The company’s location serves its loyal and diverse customer base throughout Illinois and beyond. The company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper-focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, RDM’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

"On behalf of Imperial Dade, we enthusiastically welcome the RDM family in this next chapter of great profitable growth," said Robert Tillis.

"It has been a pleasure getting to know Shannon and the RDM team through this process. RDM and Imperial Dade share a focus on its customers and service quality, and now as partners will be able to share resources and strengthen our presence throughout Illinois.” said Jason Tillis.

"The RDM family is humbled to become part of Imperial Dade, the leading distribution platform across North America. The partnership provides the resources required to continue our momentum, invest in our people, and to take our business to the next level,” said McMillen-Binder.

