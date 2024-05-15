Motion to Acquire Buffalo Electrical, Automation Company

Motion announced Wednesday that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Allied Circuits, a maker of electrical and automation products based in Buffalo, New York.

Allied produces control panels, electro-mechanical assemblies, and robotic automation and integrated solutions for customers across a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, fluid systems and oil and gas, among others. Motion officials said Allied would join its Motion Automation Intelligence division and bolster the segment's operations in the mid-Atlantic region.

Allied primarily serves customers in western and Upstate New York, along with Ontario.

“It’s a great match — including the business culture and core values — and we’re very excited about our customers’ expanded access to even more products and services," Chris Scinta, partner at Allied Circuits, said in the announcement. "Motion is an industry leader, and we are pleased to integrate employee talents and contribute to the company’s growth.”

Motion said the deal would add more than 20,000 square feet of production space, expanding the Motion Ai division to more than 100,000 square feet overall and a workforce of about 150.

“Our customers are growing, and we’re committed to growing with them,” said Motion President James Howe. “By combining our engineering teams, we can leverage highly experienced technical resources needed to design, program and support increasing automation needs within the region."

The deal is scheduled to close by the end of the month, provided customary closing conditions are met. Financial terms were not disclosed.