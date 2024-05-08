TopBuild to Acquire Insulation Works

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — TopBuild Corp., a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the U.S. and Canada, has entered into an agreement to acquire Insulation Works, based in Wickes, Arkansas.

Insulation Works serves the residential and light commercial end markets in Arkansas and the surrounding states, and agricultural buildings nationally. Insulation Works has three locations across Arkansas and generates approximately $28 million in annual revenue.

The transaction is expected to close in May.

“The addition of Insulation Works will enhance our residential and commercial business and provide expertise across the agricultural insulation market," said Robert Buck, president and CEO of TopBuild. "It is another example of our disciplined M&A strategy of targeting businesses in our core area of insulation with strong leadership and potential for future growth. We are excited to welcome the team, including owner Brett Counts, as he continues his focus on growing the business.”

Iron Creek Business Advisors LLC is serving as an advisor to Insulation Works.